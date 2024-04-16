Travis Barker’s Teen Daughter Shuts Down ‘Delusional’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Alabama Barker is fighting off plastic surgery allegations again.
After the 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler posted a series of photos of herself sporting a bikini over the weekend, a social media user accused her of getting “plastic surgery on everything” in the comments section.
Clearing the air, Alabama fired back at the claim in the comments section, simply writing, “Hey let’s stop being delusional 👏.”
Some of Alabama’s fans stepped in to show support for the social media star amid the criticism.
“Ppl in these comments are weird af…Sorry you all are hating on a pretty young girl 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️,” one person wrote.
Another said, “Alabama don’t be doing nothing to nobody but here yall go in the comments 🙄.”
The internet personality previously shut down rumors that she went under the knife back in February.
After a social media user commented, “This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!” Alabama took to the comments section to defend her appearance.
“I really appreciate the love!” she wrote. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”
Last year, Alabama asked her 4 million-plus followers to “put yourself in my shoes” before criticizing her after internet trolls slammed her weight gain following paparazzi photos that surfaced online.
In a TikTok video, she explained that her autoimmune disease and thyroid condition sometimes causes weight gain.
“I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it,” she added.