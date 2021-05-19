Try To Keep Up With The Rumor That Travis Barker Had An Affair With Kim Kardashian

Somebody do a wellness check on Kris Jenner because all is not well in the cul-de-sac of Calabasas, where friends become lovers and those lovers might’ve had an affair with your sister.

One-time neighbors and big-time finger-sucking enthusiasts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now months in a new romance that’s irking his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who has called the couple’s excessive PDA “weird.”

Now, she has claimed that years before the Blink-182 drummer and reality TV star linked up, Barker had an affair with his new girlfriend’s sister, Kim Kardashian, while he and Moakler were still married.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she told Us Weekly, explaining that the alleged hook-up went down in the early 2000s when Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton’s de facto assistant.

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening,” she said.

Chris Weeks via Getty Images Kim Kardashian (left) and Travis Barker (right) pictured together in 2007 with Baron Davis.

Moakler, who was married to Barker for four years before divorcing in 2008, went onto allege, “He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’s closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps.”

She said that she asked her then-husband “not to use” Kim Kardashian as a model, given her ties to Hilton, because the couple was “working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her].”

“I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of,” Moakler added. “He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

Multiple unnamed sources have denied Moakler’s claim, with one telling Page Six that “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship” and “they were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

The Kardashian camp has yet to publicly shoot down the speculation, but the longtime rumor has gotten some legs in recent days.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Barker and Shanna Moakler attend the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.

Barker and Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, recently shared a screenshot of an apparent DM from her mom that read in part, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”

The musician hasn’t exactly been coy about his past attraction to Kim Kardashian, telling Us Weekly back in 2015, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

However, he also insisted in his 2015 book that he “never touched” Kim Kardashian despite their connection, according to Us Weekly.

Somewhere out there, Tristan Thompson is breathing a sigh of relief that at least he’s not involved in this mess.