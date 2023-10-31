Travis Barker Officially Confirms Name Of His And Kourtney Kardashian's Baby

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are ready to share the name of their first baby.

The celebrity couple has seemingly dropped hints about this for months and, while the child has yet to be born, finally confirmed one rumor.

Barker revealed the decision while listing his upcoming concerts on the “One Life One Chance” podcast.

“…And then there’s one that’s like a benefit for Hawaii that we’re going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” said Barker on Monday’s episode. “Rocky 13 Barker. I was like, ‘He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like, doing front kicks and push-ups.’”

Fans have speculated about the name ever since Kardashian announced her pregnancy.

The reality star attended a Blink-182 show in June holding a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant,” spurring the drummer to jump offstage to embrace her. Some were convinced they’d use their celebrity couple nickname, “Kravis,” for the child — despite other hints.

The pair had notably dressed as Clarence and Alabama from “True Romance” (1993) for Halloween 2021. With Clarence being a huge Elvis Presley fan and Barker obsessed with the film, the drummer commented on Kardashian’s Instagram post: “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

The drummer ultimately revealed the name in plain sight, however, a full three months ago.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021. They were married the following May. John Shearer via Getty Images

“I like Rocky 13. … That’s this name that’s just been going through my head,” he told his daughter Alabama in an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” at the time. (Complex Networks and HuffPost share the same parent company, BuzzFeed, Inc.)

Barker explained at the time that “Rocky” is “the greatest boxing movie of all time” and the first name of Suicidal Tendencies’ guitarist Rocky George. As for the use of digits for his baby’s middle name, Barker told Alabama that “13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Kardashian documented her baby shower on Instagram this month, meanwhile, with eagle-eyed followers spotting a wish tree note addressed to “Baby Rocky.” Fans can now officially stop sleuthing, of course, as Barker himself has finally confirmed all suspicion.

As for the due date, he said Monday: “It’s either Halloween or the first week of November.”