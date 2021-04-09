Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Name Tattooed On Chest

Travis Barker seems to understand that, when you’re dating a Kardashian, it’s not about all the small things.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted some new ink on his Instagram Stories Friday that seemed to illustrate his desire for permanence with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The tattoo, which Kardashian also shared on her account, is located on his chest and simply reads “Kourtney.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in February, but were rumored to have been dating since January. Considering the short time the two have been a pair, some Twitter users joked they were a bit salty about the large romantic gesture.

Kourtney Kardashian’s man out here tattooing her name onto his back after a couple of months and I can’t even get a text back ??? — Folu (@foluad) April 9, 2021

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating for like six months and he tattooed her name on his ribs and My boyfriend won’t even post a picture of me 😂😅😭 — Manda (@aamandapandaa) April 9, 2021

Others didn’t feel the gesture was all that grand.

I mean. At that point it’s like writing on a public restroom wall. — Dana DeArmond ✨theinternetsgirlfriend✨ (@danadearmond) April 9, 2021

She must feel special with her name surrounded by Barker's 188 other tattoos. — Surreal (@SurrealQuiche) April 9, 2021

Yet, whatever your opinion of the tattoo may be, at least this expression of their affection for one another doesn’t involve sucking fingers at an MMA fight.