Travis Barker Passed The Boyfriend Test For Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

To properly fête a Kardashian on their birthday, there really is no other option than to go big or go home.

So, in a world where dead dad holograms, private orchestra concerts and Heart of the Ocean-sized diamond necklaces are the norm, we didn’t expect anything less than extra for Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd trip around the sun.

This year is her first celebrating with boyfriend Travis Barker and for many new relationships a birthday can be a make-or-break moment. But, rest assured, the Blink 182 musician brought his A-game, seemingly adjusting to the KarJenner family ways quite nicely.

Ahead of her birthday on Sunday, Barker surprised Kardashian with an enormous display of her “favorite flowers” installed in the hallway of her home. In case you were concerned that this was just some regular ol’ bouquet, Barker also had individual flowers affixed to the ceiling and suspended down into the foyer to create a spectacular blooming effect.

“Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of the floral display. “My entire house smells yummy.”

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Even Kim Kardashian felt compelled to praise Barker for a job well done, sharing multiple videos of the gift on Instagram.

“I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement,” she said, tagging both Barker and her sister in the post. “This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Later in the evening, the new couple enjoyed an early birthday dinner. The rocker shared a photo of their meal, which Kardashian called her “first birthday wish.”

The longtime-friends-turned-lovers were first linked as a couple in January with a source telling People at the time, “They’ve been dating for about a month or two. They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while.”

They confirmed their relationship a month later over Valentine’s Day weekend with a lovey post on Instagram and things have only escalated since. Earlier this month, Barker got Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest, signaling to the world that the duo is here to stay.

Check out the rest of Kardashian’s birthday tributes below.