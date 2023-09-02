Travis Barker Leaves Tour For ‘Urgent Family Matter,’ Reportedly Posts From Prayer Room

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Barker is dealing with an unknown emergency regarding his family.

The Blink-182 drummer, who married Kourtney Kardashian last year and is currently expecting their first child together, was forced to leave Scotland yesterday for an unspecified crisis — and reportedly posted photos on Instagram of a prayer room.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” Blink-182 wrote early Friday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.”

The pop-punk band completed the North American leg of their World Tour in July and were about to launch into the European portion in Glasgow when Barker rushed home. Blink-182 added Friday that any information about the situation will be shared later.

Mere hours before the band’s announcement, Barker shared disconcerting images.

The drummer posted photos of a stained glass window, a “Together we pray” banner and a door reading, “Prayer Room.” Online sleuths apparently identified the sanctuary as that of Glasgow Airport — and speculate the emergency concerns Barker’s pregnant wife.

His former spouse, Shanna Moakler, with whom Barker shares two children, addressed the situation Friday in Los Angeles and reportedly told photographers: “I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Barker kept details surrounding the family emergency private but posted concerning photos. Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press

“I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously, that’s important to me,” Moakler told the photographers Friday, per Page Six. “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal.”

Representatives for Barker and Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Page Six. Neither of them nor their blended family members — including Khloé and Kim Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — have spoken out.

Barker was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008 and helped raise her daughter from another relationship. Kardashian never tied the knot with her ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children: Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8.