Weddings

Man Takes The Plunge By Proposing To Girlfriend Underwater

Kenna Seitz admitted that Travis Grenier's proposal 30 feet below the ocean's surface took her breath away.

If you’re going to take the plunge and get married, might as well propose underwater, right?

That’s what Travis Grenier did on a recent vacation in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend, Kenna Seitz.

The two were 30 feet below the ocean’s surface when they came upon a tiny treasure box, according to Inside Edition.

Unbeknownst to Seitz, the box contained an engagement ring that Grenier had managed to plant at the spot where they were swimming.

Luckily, Seitz said yes to the underwater proposal. She posted photos on Instagram, where she admitted the whole thing took her breath away.

