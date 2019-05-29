Man Takes The Plunge By Proposing To Girlfriend Underwater

If you’re going to take the plunge and get married, might as well propose underwater, right?

That’s what Travis Grenier did on a recent vacation in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend, Kenna Seitz.

The two were 30 feet below the ocean’s surface when they came upon a tiny treasure box, according to Inside Edition.

Unbeknownst to Seitz, the box contained an engagement ring that Grenier had managed to plant at the spot where they were swimming.