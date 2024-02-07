Mama Kelce On What She Texts Travis And Jason Before Game Days

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, likes to keep in touch with her two sons before their big games.
Also known as “Mama Kelce” to fans, Donna Kelce told the “Today” show a little bit about her pregame routine with her sons. Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles (although he is reportedly considering retiring).
“I try not to bother them on game day because they’re a little busy and I don’t think I’m going to get through, but usually I try,” she said while making a virtual appearance on the show Wednesday.
“Like, the night before, I will text my sons and will give them a little encouragement, send them a little funny picture of when they were younger, depending on what team they’re playing with or whatever. I go back and get a little nostalgia.”
Donna Kelce has a few more days to decide what photo she’ll send Travis Kelce before he takes the field at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.
Also up in the air is whether or not Taylor Swift, who is currently in Japan for several performances, will be able to jet over in time to watch her beau play in Las Vegas.
According to the Japanese Embassy in Washington, she could make it.
“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy said in a statement shared Friday on X, formerly Twitter.