'Vax Wars': Travis Kelce Takes Down Aaron Rodgers Over His 'Mr. Pfizer' Jab

“I thought it was pretty good. With the ‘stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer,” said Kelce on Friday before making a witty reference to the New York Jets’ owner and his pharmaceutical ties.

“Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Rodgers’ team is owned by Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Kelce and his mother, Donna, appeared in a recent Pfizer ad that promotes getting both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

Kelce told reporters on Friday that he got the vaccine to keep himself, his family and members of his organization safe.

“So yeah, I stand by it, 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” said Kelce of Rodgers.

Rodgers sparked headlines in 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 before a game against Kelce’s Chiefs. The quarterback, who played for the Green Bay Packers at the time, had previously told reporters that he had “been immunized.”