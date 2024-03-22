Travis Kelce Causes Taylor Swift Fan 'Frenzy' With 1 Baby Comment: 'Man Is In Love'

Travis Kelce caused Taylor Swift fans to lose it on social media after the Kansas City Chiefs star fed engagement and baby rumors with a comment on the “New Heights” podcast.
Travis Kelce, in a recent episode of the podcast with brother Jason Kelce, remarked that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was “made in a fuckin’ lab” in France due to his size as one of the tallest players in league history.
“Lab-grown diamonds? That’s lab-grown fuckin’ NBA player,” Travis Kelce said.
“Humans? Listen, it’s not far off, let’s be honest,” Jason Kelce said.
“Can’t wait ‘til I fuckin’ make one,” replied the Kansas City Chiefs star.
The comment got a chuckle out of his brother, who cautioned him about his language.
“Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please,” Jason Kelce said.
The comments sparked engagement rumors as some fans read the reply as Travis Kelce’s desire to make a diamond while others argued that he has a baby with Swift on his mind.
TikTok user @playthehitslive, in a clip shared this week, said Travis Kelce sent fans into an “absolute frenzy.”
He noted that the Kelce brothers do “screw around like this a lot,” but mentioned that with that being said, the Kansas City Chiefs star and Swift were reportedly spotted vacationing in the Bahamas on Monday.
“Would it shock me if he proposed soon? No, not really,” he said.
Another user, @jenlavlov13, shared the clip with the caption, “Jason told him not to say it haha.. Travis talking about a baby 👀👀 man is in love ❤️.”
Swifties couldn’t get enough of the comment, with one user calling it both “naughty and sneaky.”
“Baby making on his mind and Jason knows something 👀,” wrote another fan.
You can check out Travis Kelce’s comments from the “New Heights” podcast in the clip below.