Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Drops Bars In Electric 'Tonight Show' Rap

The Kansas City Chiefs star also talked with Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live."
Ben Blanchet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce put his off-the-field rapping talent on full display during a hip-hop performance with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

Kelce, fresh off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, got behind the mic to drop bars from the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!).”

The two-time Super Bowl champion has quoted the song in post-game speeches before and recently referenced it following the Chiefs’ win on Sunday.

Kelce didn’t hesitate to perform the song with help from The Roots on Thursday.

Kelce’s Super Bowl victory lap comes as he gears up for his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini on March 4.

Kelce told Fallon that he was a huge fan of his work growing up along with the work of other “SNL” alum Chris Farley and Will Ferrell.

“I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother,” Kelce said.

“I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh.”

