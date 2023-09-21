Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

LOADING ERROR LOADING

NFL player Travis Kelce is addressing swirling rumors that he is pop star Taylor Swift’s new beau.

While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed how he had tried to shoot his shot with the pop star amid reports that the two have been “hanging out.”

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit,’” the Super Bowl champion recalled, referring to the Chiefs’ home stadium.

Advertisement

Kelce added: “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The football player added that he finds the gossip about his romantic life “hilarious,” comparing the hearsay to a “game of telephone.”

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides,” he said, referring to his older brother, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and recently fueled additional speculation with some juicy comments.

The Eagles player sent fans down a rabbit hole after saying he thinks the rumors about Swift and his little brother are “100% true” Wednesday on “WIP Morning Show.”

“It’s hard to answer, ’cause I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said.

Advertisement

“But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” the NFL center cracked.

“No one knows what’s going on,” Travis Kelce said of the viral speculation about his love life with Taylor Swift. Getty Images

Speaking to McAfee, Travis Kelce playfully scolded his older sibling, telling McAfee that his brother “is absolutely ridiculous; he can’t stay out of the friggin’ headlines.”

When McAfee asked the Chiefs player if he “hated” the attention he’s garnered from fans about his purported romance with the “Bad Blood” crooner, he coyly replied: “No, I mean, it’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court.”

Representatives for Travis Kelce and Swift did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the 12-time Grammy winner and the star athlete had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports.

In July on his podcast “New Heights,” Kelce described a previous, very Swiftie attempt to give his number to the pop singer, who is currently on her Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his older brother at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”