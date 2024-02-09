EntertainmentNFLFootballSuper Bowl

Travis Kelce Breaks Down How The Chiefs Got Their 'Villain' Reputation

“It’s football, man. It comes with the territory, baby.”
Travis Kelce understands why some football fans are seeing red about another Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the Chiefs hit the field this weekend, it will be their fourth league championship in the past five years.

And while plenty of people will be rooting for Kansas City during Sunday’s big game, Kelce said he knows not every NFL fan feels the same way.

During Thursday’s episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” the star athlete addressed whether the Chiefs are really in their “villain” era.

“There’s no question that because you guys have been so successful, people be hatin’,” Kelce’s brother and fellow pro-football player Jason Kelce said.

“Don’t be hatin’,” Travis laughed back, later adding, “I feel like I hear the cheers more than I hear the ’eff yous.”

Travis Kelce appears at a Feb. 2 press conference ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. He talked about the Kansas City Chiefs' reputation on his podcast, "New Heights," on Thursday.
Even so, the Chiefs tight end said “of course” fans of the San Francisco 49ers will see his team as the bad guys when they take the field this weekend.

“It’s football, man. It comes with the territory, baby,” Travis told Jason.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason agreed, noting, “The more you win close games, people remember certain plays or things that didn’t go their way, and they resent you guys for it. That’s what I think.”

“The more you win, the more teams you beat, the more fanbases dislike you,” Travis reasoned.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a similar take during a pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday.

He told reporters, “I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m OK with it.”

Kansas City came out of the regular season with 11 wins and six losses. San Francisco beat that record by a hair, with a 12-5 record this season.

The world will see which team triumphs when Super Bowl LVIII plays out on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

