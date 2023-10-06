As Taylor Swift grows closer to Travis Kelce's inner circle, it looks like things could be getting messy behind the scenes.
In the unlikely event you need reminding, Kelce and Swift's rumored romance has been making headlines for a few weeks now, and in that time, Swift appears to have forged a few bonds with the NFL star's close friends and family.
As well as getting to know his mom, Donna Kelce, it also sounds like the pop star is getting closer to Kelce's Chiefs teammates, notably joining the Kansas City squad at an after-party on Sept. 24 as they celebrated their home win against the Chicago Bears.
It was at this event that we first heard reports that Swift had bonded with Brittany Mahomes, who, of course, is married to Kelce's teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes.
If you didn't know, Brittany Mahomes is a very public figure both on social media and in the world of the NFL. More often than not, she can be found front and center at Chiefs game days, supporting her husband along with their two kids, Sterling and Bronze.
And so from the very first rumors that Swift and Kelce might be dating, there was a lot of speculation as to whether Mahomes and Swift might become fast friends — and now it seems they've done exactly that.
Following eyewitness reports that Swift and Mahomes were taking shots together at the Chiefs after-party last month, it sounds as if the two have only gotten closer.
On Saturday, Mahomes joined Swift, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner for a girls' night in NYC, with sources telling People that the group "all got along" and were "laughing all night over drinks and delicious food."
The following day, Mahomes and Swift took their new friendship to the next level by watching the Chiefs game together from an exclusive suite at MetLife Stadium, where they were joined by a whole host of A-list pals, including Turner, Lively, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
And while Swift and Mahomes seem to be having the time of their lives right now, it's possible that the newfound bond could be having an impact on one of the other friendships in Mahomes' life.
So after Mahomes and Swift stepped out for dinner on Saturday night, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Travis Kelce's longtime ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole unfollowed Mahomes on Instagram.
For context, Nicole is a 31-year-old model and sports broadcaster. She and Kelce started dating in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship in the public eye for five years before they called it quits last year.
During the time Nicole and Kelce were together, Nicole and Mahomes appeared to develop a friendship that went further than just supporting their significant others on the football field.
Away from posing for pictures together on the sidelines, Nicole was a bridesmaid at Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' wedding in 2022 and even helped the bride pick out her dress. She was also one of eight people to be invited to Mahomes' bachelorette party.
Even after Kelce and Nicole split in May last year, it seemed that Mahomes and Nicole maintained their close bond — with the pair coming together as recently as July this year to celebrate the release of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback."
However, it now seems that things have gone awry between the former besties, seemingly in light of Mahomes' budding friendship with Swift.
As well as her subtle social media diss towards Mahomes, fans also noticed that Nicole unfollowed Patrick Mahomes, too. As it currently stands, both the Mahomes still follow Nicole.
Neither Mahomes nor Nicole have publicly commented on Kelce's reported relationship with Swift. However, Patrick Mahomes has had nothing but praise for the singer, whom he met for the first time at the Chiefs after-party in Kansas City last month.
"She's really cool, good people," he said during a press conference last Wednesday. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
