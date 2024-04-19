Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's Ex, Slams The 'Constant Vitriol' She's Received Online

Kayla Nicole has denounced the “constant vitriol” she says she’s been receiving online as her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift continues to make global headlines.
Nicole, a sports journalist and fitness entrepreneur, offered a message to her detractors on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.
“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business,” she wrote. “Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either.”
“Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she added.
Nicole, who is based in Los Angeles, didn’t mention Kelce or Swift in her X post. Just two hours earlier, however, she’d seemingly alluded to the Friday release of Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which features lyrics that many fans believe were inspired by Kelce.
“There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter,” Nicole wrote on X, referring to Beyoncé’s latest album.
As of Friday afternoon, her post had drawn a plethora of responses from supporters on the platform.
“Sorry lovely. You’re gorgeous and talented and should be recognized for that,” one person wrote. “I’m a Swiftie, but hate that you’re caught up in that. It’s not cool.”
Another person wrote: “They’re more obsessed with you than they are of their fave.”
Nicole and Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, were introduced on social media in 2017 and dated on and off for about five years. They appeared to end their relationship sometime in 2022.
Last fall, Nicole spoke out against the “backlash and embarrassment” she said she’d been experiencing in a short Instagram video posted around the time that Kelce’s romance with Swift was heating up.
“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Nicole, who is Black, said at the time. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much ― too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken ― and in the same breath, tell you that you’re not enough.”