Two-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is set to be a first-time “Saturday Night Live” guest host this weekend. (Watch the video below.)
If it’s adventure he’s after, he’s already succeeded. The Kansas City tight end, who caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game last month, channeled Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones for an “SNL” promo shared Wednesday.
In a goofy tweak of an early scene from 1981′s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Kelce snatches an “SNL” logo off a pedestal and replaces it with the Lombardi Trophy.
“So shiny,” says Marcello Hernandez, playing the part of Alfred Molina’s Satipo. “Can I touch it?”
But before the two can make a getaway, all hell breaks loose in the show’s studio and it’s time to run. It’s also time for funny commentary from “SNL” castmates Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.
Sign up for Peacock to stream NBCU shows.