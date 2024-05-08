Travis Kelce Lands First Major Acting Gig — And It Sounds Horrifying

Travis Kelce has officially nabbed his first acting job — a horror series under none other than Ryan Murphy.
The Kansas City Chiefs player confirmed monthslong rumors on Tuesday about a potential career change when Niecy Nash, who was cast earlier this year in Murphy’s upcoming “Grotesquerie” series, revealed her new co-star in an adorable Instagram video.
“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” Nash asked in the video before panning over to Kelce, who smilingly added: “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!”
While he successfully hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2023 and clearly triumphs under pressure on the field, starring in a scripted series opposite Nash — who won an Emmy for her performance in Murphy’s “Dahmer” last year — is certainly uncharted territory for Kelce.
His interest was first rumored in January when a source told People that Kelce “really enjoyed” hosting “SNL” and “wants to lean into acting.” He will now be starring not only opposite Nash, but “The Crown” alum Lesley Manville and Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance.
Murphy became a showrunner to contend with after crafting iconic television shows like “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee” and “American Horror Story.” The producer will return to horror with “Grotesquerie,” which was first teased with an ominous monologue from Nash in February.
“I don’t know when it started ... but it’s different now,” she says in the clip. “There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world. A kind of hole to descend into a nothingness. What I saw today? They sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene.”
“You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better,” her character continued. “‘Less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, hon’...It’s not getting better.”
While further details are being kept under wraps, a source told ET that Kelce’s “presence will be felt during the series.” And if the all-white scrubs he’s wearing in Nash’s video are any indication, the charming athlete might be playing against type — as a disturbed orderly.