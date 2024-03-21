Travis Kelce Roasted A ‘Love Is Blind’ Star, And She Responded With Plea To Taylor Swift

A “Love Is Blind” cast member is terrified of having bad blood with Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday, the “New Heights” podcast posted a clip of NFL star Travis Kelce blasting Chelsea Blackwell — who has received a fair amount of backlash online due to her behavior on Season 6 of the Netflix reality show.
“Jason, you got to watch ‘Love Is Blind,’ man,” Kelce said on the podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. “It is the worst trash ever. It is worse than ‘Catching Kelce,’ but it’s so fucking good.”
After poking fun of his former reality dating show that aired on E! in 2016, Kelce proceeded to completely blast Blackwell.
“Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl, and to just hear her,” he said.
He then launched into an impression of her.
“‘You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?’” he said in a mocking tone.
Blackwell — who picks a fight with ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell in one episode after he tells her she’s being too clingy — swiftly responded to Travis Kelce on social media.
“I just got the most mortifying news,” Blackwell said in a video on Instagram. “I feel I need to crawl under a rock at this point, um … because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me.”
“The only [reason] this man knows my name … is from [me] whining like a baby-back bitch. Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop,” she said.
Blackwell then began to laugh, indicating that she was trying to take the whole thing in stride.
Blackwell got off pretty easy on the “Love Is Blind” reunion that aired last week, considering that her behavior on the show was perceived as pretty obnoxious by most viewers. It’s unclear if Blackwell has grown since the experience — but a quick gander at her IG account signifies that she seems to be enjoying the attention she’s currently receiving online.