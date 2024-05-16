Travis Kelce Admits Feeling Like A ‘Jabroni’ Amid Learning To Act For New Horror TV Series

Travis Kelce is going from the end zone to the big screen.
After it was recently announced that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been cast in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series, “Grotesquerie,” Kelce admitted he’s “shocked” that the famous television director tapped him for the forthcoming project.
“I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this, because it is a big role on the show,” the NFL player explained on Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast.
“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” he continued.
Last week, actress Niecy Nash-Betts confirmed Kelce’s involvement in the show in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday.
The series’ plot details are still under wraps, but Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville have also been casted opposite Kelce and Nash-Betts, according to Deadline.
The three-time Super Bowl champion went on to gush about working with Murphy on the FX series.
“It’s been so much fun,” Kelce said. “Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He’s just — there’s nothing he can’t do, and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable.”
“Even on top of that, just giving me the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I’m in,” he added.
The “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” host then jokingly claimed that learning to act in the midst of other professional actors has made him feel like a “jabroni.”
“I feel like an amateur. And I haven’t gotten fired yet so we’re doing good,” he said. “They haven’t told me to fucking kick rocks after the first week, so it’s been awesome.”
Elsewhere in the episode, his co-host and brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, pressed him to cough up details about the show ― but the Chief’s player wouldn’t budge, adding he didn’t “want to give too much away.”
Watch the full “New Heights” episode below.