Travis Kelce Shades ‘Cranky NFL Fans’ Who Have Beef With Taylor Swift Relationship

Travis Kelce is shaking off the “cranky” critics as he reflects on his romance with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, in an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, weighed in on his relationship with the pop superstar who has recently been dragged into a right-wing conspiracy theory as well as a reported popularity contest between her and former President Donald Trump.
“You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated, man, but I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside of all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win,” said the two-time Super Bowl champion.
Kelce added that the pair is “slowly reeling” in the critics who are “fighting it right now.”
His comments come as a number of sports talk personalities, including Colin Cowherd and Shannon Sharpe, have gone to bat for the pop superstar in the wake of criticism as she makes her mark on the football world this season.
Kelce, after McAfee remarked on the Chiefs star’s love for Swift, called his relationship “a beautiful thing.”
“Hopefully, everybody realizes we’re just two people supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it,” said Kelce, who noted his appreciation for Swift’s support at games.
Kelce, preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, told McAfee he wishes he could support Swift and “watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.