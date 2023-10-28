Travis Kelce Shows Off His Dance Moves To 1 Of Taylor Swift's Biggest Hits

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce apparently can’t help himself from dancing to one of Taylor Swift’s biggest songs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was captured in a video dancing to Swift’s 2014 hit song “Shake It Off” at Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Kelce appeared on the jumbotron at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, joyfully shaking his hand as the track played in the stadium. Swift wasn’t in attendance at the baseball game, but she was clearly there in spirit.

Initial rumors of the pair’s romance sparked a media frenzy, especially when the singer was photographed attending a Chiefs game at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother last month.

Kelce and Swift appeared to confirm their relationship after they were seen stepping out in New York City holding hands in mid-October.

Their involvement appears to have other members of the Kelce family dancing with excitement.

The Chiefs player’s father, Ed Kelce, sang Swift’s praises in a recent interview with People.

He said that the pop star is “very genuine,” and that she had even cleaned up trash around the luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I don’t think she got the diva memo,” Ed Kelce said. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Travis Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has also weighed in on his sibling’s love life.

He told NBC Sports this week that he’s “happy” for his brother, but that he had some concerns about the “level of stardom” the Chiefs player has been thrust into since getting together with the famous pop star.