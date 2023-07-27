Travis Kelce Says He Tried To Give Taylor Swift A Special Gift At Her Concert

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not have felt like much of a champion after recently attending a Taylor Swift concert for her Eras Tour.

During Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs player explained that he unsuccessfully tried to connect with Swift at one of her concerts, and that he wanted to gift her a bracelet he made for her. Swift performed two shows at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City earlier this month.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis Kelce then explained how Swift fans, commonly referred to as Swifties, have made it a recent trend to make friendship bracelets in honor of the tour.

The Grammy-winning singer referenced friendship bracelets in a track on her 2022 album, “Midnights.” Celebrities have since posted pictures of themselves rocking bracelets that Swift fans had given them at various tour stops.

The 2023 Super Bowl champion later indicated that the bracelet he made for Swift included a personal number of his, but he played coy when asked to clarify whether it was his phone number or his football number.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one [a bracelet] with my number on it, all right now,” he said with smile.

“Your number as in 87, or your phone number?” Jason Kelce asked.

“You know which one,” the Chiefs tight end responded.

Despite his failed attempt to give Swift a number, Travis Kelce said that the show was “unbelievable” nonetheless.

“It was a wild show,” he said.

Taylor Swift performing onstage for The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. John Shearer/TAS23 via Getty Images

Swift has been making music history in the midst of her Eras Tour.

She now officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history, The Associated Press reported last week. Her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album is the third album that she has thus far re-recorded from her early catalog.

Swift’s endeavor to re-record her earlier works was spurred after her old record label, Big Machine Label Group, was sold to music mogul Scooter Braun in 2019. The sale gave Braun the rights to all master recordings from Swift’s first six albums. Braun sold the rights to Swift’s recordings to a private equity company in 2020, according to Variety.