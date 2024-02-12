Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Victory Smooch Is Making Us Swoon

Talk about a love story.
All eyes were on A-list couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce when they locked lips after the Kansas City Chiefs’ nail-biting Super Bowl win in Las Vegas on Sunday.
During the Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers, 14-time Grammy-winner Swift watched her man adoringly from a VIP box with his family.
Lending the team a little good luck, she donned a diamond necklace in the shape of Kelce’s number, 87.
Swift seemed ecstatic when Kansas City secured a game-winning touchdown during overtime, beating the Niners 25 to 22.
While celebrating the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl victory in a row, Kelce blew kisses to his girlfriend from the press podium.
But the sparks really started to fly when Kelce and Swift came together on the field afterward.
Overwhelmed with pride, the “Karma” singer grabbed her boyfriend by the face with both hands and planted a passionate kiss on his lips.
The power couple had a wild ride leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.
The Swift and Kelce romance began to blossom at the beginning of the NFL season when the pop star began attending Chiefs games.
Their courtship would dominate headlines for months and even inspire a few wild conspiracy theories.