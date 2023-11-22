'The View' Hosts Think Travis Kelce's Interview About Taylor Swift Has 'Red Flags'

Some of “The View” hosts think Travis Kelce’s recent interview about Taylor Swift raised “red flags.”
During Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, the hosts discussed the NFL player’s recent wide-ranging interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which he opened up about his relationship with the pop star.
Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed to Kelce’s remarks surrounding his concern about saying something that could push Swift away, and asked: “What is he hiding, then?”
“For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly all up front,” she said, before joking: “My husband showed me all of his stuff, and I was like, ‘Why am I marrying this man?’”
She continued, “But, he’s (Kelce) sending in his representative so that he doesn’t offend her in any way. That’s not real life. People offend you sometimes and they make you upset.”
Hostin was referencing the Kansas City Chiefs star’s comments in the WSJ, in which he expressed reluctance to publicly share too much information about his romance with Swift at the beginning of their relationship.
The couple sparked a media frenzy in September after the singer was first photographed with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kelce seemingly didn’t want to add fuel to the hysteria at such an early stage in their romance: “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away,” he told the WSJ.
But other hosts of “The View” had different concerns about Kelce’s interview.
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she was concerned about Swift entering a new relationship months after her breakup with ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. News broke in April that Swift and Alwyn had split after six years together.
“You tend to want to give some time to get over the previous relationship,” Griffin said, before adding that she is rooting for Kelce and Swift’s relationship regardless.
Co-host Sara Haines joined in and said that she thought the NFL player’s remarks about retirement raised red flags.
Kelce, 34, told the WSJ that he thinks about retirement “more than anyone could ever imagine.”
Haines suggested that Kelce might be enjoying the new level of attention he’s gotten since dating the megastar.
“I think he’s looking for a second act,” she said.
Though some of the “View” hosts expressed skepticism about Kelce’s intentions with Swift, Donna Kelce told the WSJ that her son is happier than ever.
“He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!” she said.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also praised Swift in that interview, calling the singer “hilarious” and “a genius.”