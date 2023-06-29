Travis Scott Won’t Face Criminal Charges In 'Disastrous, Horrific' Astroworld Fest

A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott on criminal charges stemming from the 2021 Astroworld crowd surge in Houston that injured thousands and resulted in the death of 10 fans.

Since the festival, Scott has faced hundreds of civil claims, as has entertainment company Live Nation, alleging the festival ignored best practices for security and crowd control. The victims, including a 9-year-old boy, died of compressive asphyxiation, and 4,900 others reported injuries from the crush of the crowd or the chaos that followed.

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at Houston's NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021. Amy Harris/Invision via Associated Press

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Kim Ogg, the Harris County district attorney, called the event an “absolutely disastrous, horrific event” and added that after a 19-month review of the case, the grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to find probable cause that Scott or others had acted criminally.

Scott has privately settled some of the lawsuits resulting from the festival, and other claims have been consolidated into one massive suit that remains ongoing.

Scott previously said in a statement that he was “distraught” by what happened at the festival. But on Thursday, his attorney told Reuters that the musician had not violated any laws.

“Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code,” attorney Kent Schaffer told Reuters.

