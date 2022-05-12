Woman Who Says She Lost Pregnancy At Astroworld Fest Files Suit Against Travis Scott

An Ohio woman and her husband have filed a wrongful death suit against rapper Travis Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and a handful of other entities, claiming she lost her pregnancy after she was trampled in a massive crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.

The lawsuit, first reported by Rolling Stone, was filed in December but hasn’t been reported until now.

Advertisement

Shanazia Williamson and her husband, Jarawd Owens, of Dayton, allege in the suit that Shanazia “was trampled and crushed” during the Nov. 5 concert at Houston’s NRG Park, “resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

“Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the lawsuit claims.

Ten people at the Astroworld concert, ranging in age from 9 to 27, died of compression asphyxia, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science in Houston.

Compression asphyxia occurs when external pressure prevents a person from breathing. At the concert, the crowd of 50,000 people suddenly surged toward the stage, creating a chaotic and deadly environment.

Advertisement

A separate court filing this week claims that more than 4,900 people were injured at the festival, with at least 2,381 requiring medical care. Of that 2,381, 732 people needed “extensive medical treatment.”