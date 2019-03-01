Travis Scott Slams Reports He Cheated On Kylie Jenner After Canceling Concert

The KarJenner sisters pretty much do everything together (lip kits, fashion shoots, possible FTC violations etc.), so it was only a matter of time before they weathered back-to-back cheating scandals too.

While Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still reeling from the news that Tristan Thompson seemingly hooked up with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, months after he and Kardashian welcomed a child together, the billion-dollar lip kit mogul has now found herself in some drama all her own.

Houston-born rapper Travis Scott, who shares a baby daughter with Jenner, is vehemently denying accusations that he has been unfaithful to her, amid reports that the two had an explosive argument this week.

Scott raised some eyebrows when he canceled a concert in Buffalo, New York, on his “Astroworld” tour Thursday, explaining that he is “under the weather” and unable to perform.

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

However, a TMZ report is claiming that the cancelation is actually due to trouble brewing on the home front with Jenner, who reportedly discovered evidence of Scott’s infidelity, prompting him to fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to be with his family.

She reportedly confronted him about the allegations, leading to a “major argument” between the two, according to TMZ.

But he is calling BS on the cheating rumors and strongly denying he pulled a Tristan Thompson on her.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” a representative for Scott ﻿told Entertainment Tonight. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

The rapper’s rep also added that he “strongly” disputes the rumors and that reports of a fight between the two were unfounded, ﻿according to E! News.

People Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles in February.

Jenner, who has lain low since Woods was implicated in Thompson’s cheating scandal, seemed in relatively good spirits on Thursday as she previewed a new Kylie Cosmetics product on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model was later spotted dining with friends before hitting up celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles sans Scott.

The accusations arrive at a difficult time for Jenner, who’s reportedly “very torn” over her fractured friendship with Woods. She is set to tell her side of the story on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” on Friday.

“[Kylie] has basically lost part of her world,” an unnamed source told People. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

This isn’t the first time the famous couple has been at the center of cheating allegations. Jenner previously slammed a prank video that showed a Scott look-alike cozying up to another woman that convinced the internet he was cheating on her.