Travis Scott Says Deadly Incident At Astroworld Festival 'Devastated' Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Scott is opening up about the crowd crush that killed 10 people at his Astroworld music festival in 2021.

The rapper commented on the “devastating” concert tragedy in a profile for GQ, where he addressed the incident for the first time in nearly two years.

Advertisement

Hundreds were injured and 10 people died when crowds at Scott’s music festival in Houston surged forward against barriers and then back, knocking audience members under foot and crushing some.

Scott and concert organizer Live Nation were criticized for not implementing better crowd control measures, but a subsequent investigation ruled the deaths were accidental and, in June, a grand jury declined to press charges against the “Goosebumps” rapper and associates.

Travis Scott talked about the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy in an interview with GQ. Laurent KOFFEL via Getty Images

Scott looked back on the tragedy emotionally in his GQ interview, telling the magazine “that moment for families, for the city ... it was devastating.”

Advertisement

“I was just overly devastated,” he said when asked of his mindset after the melee.

“I always think about it,” Scott added. “Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

Dealing with the Astroworld tragedy has been a process for the “90210” rapper, who said, “It has its moments where it gets rough. You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Though Scott is not facing criminal charges, he is still the subject of more than 1,500 civil suits, according to April court documents cited by The Associated Press.