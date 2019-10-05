Travis Scott Breaks Silence On 'False Stories' He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott broke his silence on what he called “false stories” about his relationship with Kylie Jenner on Friday.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper addressed the latest rumors that he’d cheated on Jenner in an Instagram story. He had denied similar allegations earlier this year.

“[It’s] really affecting when you see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott wrote on Friday. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Scott and Jenner welcomed the birth of their daughter, Stormi, in February of last year. Rumors circulated online earlier this week that the two had split after two years together.

Jenner seemed to confirm the breakup in a tweet on Thursday.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!” she wrote, after addressing rumors that she had recently hung out with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott and Jenner were seen together in August for the premiere of the rapper’s Netflix documentary, “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.” The two brought Stormi along for an appearance on the red carpet.