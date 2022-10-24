Travis Scott Addresses Kylie Jenner Infidelity Rumors In Cryptic Instagram Story

Jenner and Scott attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Travis Scott is blaming recent reports that he was unfaithful to his on-and-off-again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, on “fictional storytelling.”

The “Goosebumps” rapper addressed the rumors that surfaced after his reported ex, model Rojean Kar, posted a photo last week on set that also showed Scott.

In a message he posted on his Instagram story on Saturday, telling audiences there’s “a lot of weird shit going on.”

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video,” Scott said. “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram, responded to Scott’s story in a video shared on her social media account, saying “What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me.”

“I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever fucking narrative … no matter how much bullshit I got from it,” she said. “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when fucking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me ... Come on. Come on, sir.”

Kar also alleged that she was with Scott on Valentine’s Day and that the rapper has a history of being unfaithful.

“Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too? Come on,” she said. “You cheat on that bitch every single fucking night. The whole fucking city sees it.”

Scott responded to Kar’s Valentine’s Day claim by sharing a photo from a camera roll that was taken on Feb. 14.

He wrote, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Representatives for Scott and Jenner did not respond to requests for comment. Kar also did not respond to a request by publication time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Scott and Jenner were first linked in 2017, shortly after “The Kardashians” star split from Tyga. The rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder later welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018, before later splitting in 2019, possibly due to infidelity.

Jenner said on Twitter at the time of the break that “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott instead addressed the cheating claims surrounding his relationship at the time.

“[It’s] really affecting when you see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote on his Instagram story. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

The couple later sparked rekindling rumors in 2021, when they appeared with their daughter on a red carpet together in New York City. Just one month later, reports surfaced that Jenner was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

