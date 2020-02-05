Twitter Users Honor Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 25th Birthday

People on social media honored Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 25th birthday on Wednesday, poignantly vowing that they would “never forget” the 17-year-old high school student who lived in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, dedicated a Facebook post to her son on Wednesday morning, writing “know that not even your death has separated the love I have for you!!”
On Feb. 26, 2012, a few weeks after his birthday, Martin was fatally shot by a volunteer neighborhood watchman, George Zimmerman, who confronted Martin in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, where the teen was staying with his father.
Zimmerman reported Martin to the police, describing the unarmed Black teenager as “suspicious,” before he began following Martin after a dispatcher told him not to.
Martin’s death, and Zimmerman’s eventual acquittal, sparked wide protests in cities across the country and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Twitter was flooded with people honoring Martin’s life on Wednesday: