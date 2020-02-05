Twitter Users Honor Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 25th Birthday

People on social media honored Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 25th birthday on Wednesday, poignantly vowing that they would “never forget” the 17-year-old high school student who lived in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, dedicated a Facebook post to her son on Wednesday morning, writing “know that not even your death has separated the love I have for you!!”

On Feb. 26, 2012, a few weeks after his birthday, Martin was fatally shot by a volunteer neighborhood watchman, George Zimmerman, who confronted Martin in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, where the teen was staying with his father.

Zimmerman reported Martin to the police, describing the unarmed Black teenager as “suspicious,” before he began following Martin after a dispatcher told him not to.

Martin’s death, and Zimmerman’s eventual acquittal, sparked wide protests in cities across the country and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Twitter was flooded with people honoring Martin’s life on Wednesday:

Remembering #TrayvonMartin today.

❤️Born: February 5, 1995.

💔Killed: February 26, 2012. #BlackLivesMatter

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 years old today. He dreamed of becoming a pilot one day. Keep his parents @SybrinaFulton and Tracy Martin @BTraymartin9 in your prayers🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SE9q80zbfE — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) February 5, 2020

Today would have been #TrayvonMartin’s 25th birthday. He was, in many ways, this generation’s Emmett Till. I did a podcast last summer w/ pilot Barrington Irving, who called Trayvon one of his most promising students —> https://t.co/6QIrTDMHUQ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #TrayvonMartin You’re not forgotten and your death has galvanized millions to continue the fight against racism; to protect our black youth; and, to correct faulty legal and court systems. @lucymcbath_ is our grand Marshall in this parade justice. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/K4IzVGaHZm — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) February 5, 2020

In addition to his regular classes, Trayvon attended the George T. Baker Aviation School and studied with Barrington Irving, the first black person to pilot a plane around the world solo.



Today would have been Trayvon's 25th birthday.#TrayvonMartinhttps://t.co/CGK6abao4q — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 5, 2020

#TrayvonMartin should be 25 today. Instead, the man who killed him is a constant reminder that we live in an era of cruel and stupid disregard for common sense human dignity.



Today, let’s look to the people who work to make us better. In his name. https://t.co/ktZ6Hl14x6 — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) February 5, 2020

Trayvon Martin was killed at age 17. Today would have been his 25th birthday.



We honor Trayvon’s life by fighting for racial justice, calling out the rise in extremist violence, and pushing back against the proliferation of guns.#TrayvonMartin pic.twitter.com/pHSTZSGix2 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) February 5, 2020

Black history month can be so painful for us. We celebrate our progress, our heroes, and those who were stolen from us all at the same time.



Rest easy, King. On your born day we will never forget you. #TrayvonMartin pic.twitter.com/npmV89AUvW — Isaac Bryan (@ib2_real) February 5, 2020