Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, is launching a campaign to become a Miami-Dade County commissioner, she announced Saturday. Fulton became a passionate gun control and anti-poverty activist following the shooting death of her unarmed teenage son seven years ago.

She’s challenging Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for one of five open spots on the 13-member Miami-Dade County Commission.

“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” she said in a statement Saturday. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.” She plans to officially launch her campaign on Monday.

Trayvon Martin was a 17-year-old high school student when he was fatally shot in 2012 after a struggle with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. Martin was confronted by Zimmerman while walking in a Sanford neighborhood where the teen was visiting with his dad. Protests erupted in the wake of Martin’s death over Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law. Zimmerman was acquitted of the killing.

Since her son’s death, Fulton has frequently spoken out about gun control, campaigned for Hillary Clinton, co-wrote a book about her experiences and launched the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

“Our county must continue moving forward so our families are safe from violence, can afford to live in Miami-Dade, and have access to good paying jobs,” Fulton said in her statement. “I am ready to take on these issues and many others in county government.”