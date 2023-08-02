Driver In Fatal Treat Williams Crash Charged As 'Grossly Negligent'

An SUV driver surrendered to Vermont state police Tuesday, accused of causing the fatal June 12 motorcycle crash that killed actor Treat Williams.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, voluntarily appeared at the state police Shaftsbury barracks in southwest Vermont and was issued a citation charging him with grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Advertisement

Koss turned his 2008 Honda Element into a parking lot, “into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

Williams, 71, sustained critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead from what the state medical examiner determined was “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash,” police said.

Koss was processed on the charge and was allowed to leave to await an arraignment set for Sept. 25 in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Koss sustained minor injuries and his vehicle had “major damage” to the front passenger side, according to the police statement.

Advertisement

Williams was riding a 1986 Honda Shadow VT700C, which police said received “front-end damage.” The actor was wearing a helmet at the time.

Williams curated an acclaimed Broadway, film and television career spanning nearly 50 years. Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident … To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you,” his family said in a statement to Deadline at the time.