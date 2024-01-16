26 Beauty Products You Should Get If You Wanna Treat Yourself

Popular items from this list:
- A setting spray that’ll make sure your makeup isn’t going ANYWHERE
- The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay that’ll deep-clean pores just like a vacuum sucks up dirt off a floor
- A Rare Beauty liquid blush by our girl Selena Gomez, available in both matte and dewy finish
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.Promising review: "
I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one
and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." — Autumn Nelson
Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE
Check it out on TikTok here
!
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays — a holy grail I've sworn by for years. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL DAY. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a matte girly!! My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
I Dew Care dry shampoo so you can say so long to oily, greasy strands
Promising review:
"This is seriously the best dry shampoo I have ever used. I have always had long, thick, greasy hair. It takes a lot of time to wash and dry and I got tired of having to wash my hair several times a week. I haven’t washed my hair in a week now and my hair looks perfectly clean because of this dry shampoo.
Sure, it leaves buildup, but what dry shampoo doesn’t? It’s so easy to use and I love the applicator.
It also doesn’t leave your floors slippery like the residue from the dry shampoos in an aerosol bottle do. It’s seriously the best and I’ve been amazed." — Josh & Ashley Jones
A roll-on waxing kit
The kit includes a premium digital wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 20 large applicator sticks, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to book guide. You can use this for your bikini/Brazilian, face, and body. Promising reviews:
"I was super excited to try a home waxing kit since salon waxes are pretty expensive. For the price, I figured I’d give it a go — this kit is awesome!!! It took some practice getting the 'smear' just right — the thickness and size of each one, but once I got the hang of it, it was great!
Painful? Yep, but once you realize you can’t hesitate when you’re pulling the wax off, it gets easier. The pain really is only when you rip the wax off and that lasts a mere second. Did my pits and bikini line and hopefully it will get easier and less 'ouch' each time. Try it, you won’t be disappointed!!!! Shaving is such a hassle, especially the bikini line (so many ingrowns!) — hopefully this will be the ticket to a less hairy bikini season;)." — Hilary K. Harrell
A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen
Promising reviews:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look
. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished
. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again
. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" — Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft
! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron
. You can’t beat it for the price." — Niki D.
A super gentle yet hydrating CeraVe eye cream with hyaluronic acid for moisture
Promising review:
"I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress, and mild insomnia, I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube. I use it before bed and then in the morning too. I use it even if I didn't wash my face. I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again.
I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis. I highly recommend!" — Amber Jaeger
A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money
Watch TikTok makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here
.Promising review:
"I am 25-years-old and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE!
I love the way these look
and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that! Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days
. (I also have watery eyes)." — Desi
A daily facial spray that'll help balance skin pH and help minimize irritation, redness, and flare-ups
Tower 28
is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types. Promising reviews:
"I’ve struggled with adult cystic acne for a while now! I decided to stop using all my actives and just use the SOS spray and the barrier recovery cream
to just see what would happen. I cannot believe what this has done for my skin.
I highly recommend! It’s truly been life changing!
" — Julie
A Rare Beauty liquid blush
This is actually my fave blush. Easy to blend and build up and a straight-up beauty.
Check out TikToker @rachelldaguanno
showing how it works best with only one small dot!Promising review:
"I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok made me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it
and will probably end up buying other colors." — AlexaX
A ridiculously popular serum from L'Oréal that uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin C
Promising review:
"I was very skeptical of this as I've tried so many products to help my skin and they never work. This was the last one before I would be forced to accept that I look 10 years older than I am. After about two weeks of using this regularly, as directed, my skin is so much smoother and less oily. The lines and dark bags under my eyes have significantly lessened.
I've started receiving compliments on how I'm 'glowing' and how my skin tone is even. For the price, it’s definitely worth it especially when combined with the other products in the line." — Sheryce
A shimmer body oil so you can look like a magical unicorn sneezed all over you
Promising review:
"This glitter body oil is so magical, I LOVE it. Definitely makes me feel like a sun fairy or a mermaid or some other fantasy creature.
A+++ I am obsessed with these Sol Body Oils." — Ilze P.
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that could give you results after the first use
Promising review:
"Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white'. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too
! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly
! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts
! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001. Know what I mean?!" — Lisa Edwards
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry
Promising review:
I have very coarse, natural hair that will normally puff up with humidity, and BABY, let me tell you, this worked wonders in the Miami humidity
. I even got a few raindrops on it. Would highly recommend." — Larry D. Grant
An outrageously popular Differin gel
Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally-based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade.
" — Catattack
A hair toner mask
Promising reviews:
"I've tried many, many purple masks, from a lot of the big brands, and NONE of them hold a candle to this product.
Between my naturally stubborn brassy hair, and my well water, it's pretty much a constant struggle, but this mask works every single time
. I do leave it on for an hour because I really like the extreme ashy-gray result and it lasts a good while. Play around with your leave-in time to find what you like. Love this stuff, it's worth every penny." — Sarah1978
The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay that'll deep-clean pores just like a vacuum sucks up dirt
This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay, that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, and more. One reviewer
has even found success washing their 4C hair with it. The company recommends that people with sensitive skin only leave it on for 5–10 minutes, but those without sensitive skin can leave it on for up to 20 minutes.Promising review:
"I'm beyond impressed with this product. It is like something I have never experienced. After only one use, I started seeing IMMEDIATE results.
I have battled cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring for years. This resulted in me getting pockmarks and blackheads on the surface of my skin. I have used a plethora of products over the years (prescribed and over the counter) and received minimal, temporary, or no results at all.
With nothing to lose, I opted to give this mask a try. Let's just say I WILL BE USING THIS FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!!!
Nothing short of magic and a little goes a long way. No drying or irritation of the skin. This item is a MUST have. I highly recommend." — Mel3177
A jaw-droppingly gorg Ghostface palette to create the most flawlessly stunning shadow looks
Spoiled Lip Cosmetics
is a Florida-based small business that specializes in the cutest of cute makeup.
Watch TikTok makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira review and apply this palette here
.Promising reviews:
"I purchased this palette after seeing it on Mikayla Nogueira's TikTok account. I needed blue eye shadows to match a bridesmaid dress in August. I've been playing with the shadows and they look so good on my pale skin and are so buttery smooth
. I'm glad I've been turned onto your brand." — Amy M.
"I am so impressed!! The mattes are so soft yet so pigmented, and the duochromes??? BEACH. I was not prepared. They are stunning!
Not to mention this packaging/theme is so perfect. A must-have for makeup collectors and/or anyone who wants a more colorful palette. But even then, the nude shade in the top/center spot is a new go-to for me. One last thing, I was skeptical of the magnetic lid, but it has not been a problem for me at all! I actually kinda like that I can hold the mirror and leave the shadows sitting on the counter while I work. Thanks for a great first experience with your brand! I’ll be back!" — Hannah N.
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that you apply like a clear coat of polish
Promising review:
"A manicurist used this product on me at a spa and told me she purchased from Amazon so I purchased it also.
I am a cuticle picker/biter so this product is great for me! Keeps my cuticles from becoming dry and cracked
which prevents me from picking :)" — Nicole
A deeply conditioning hair mask with castor oil and biotin
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products.Promising review:
"My scalp felt invigorated after applying
. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well
! I plan to use every two weeks." — Dawn M.
An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup
Promising review:
"So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later.I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
A fab kaolin clay mask that'll ever so gently detoxify your skin
Promising review:
"I love this face mask! It's not at all harsh or drying
like lots of other masks, it feels really nice on your skin, and after washing it off, your face is left feeling soft and clean
and not dry or red. I think it makes pores less noticeable as well!
I would definitely buy this again." — Louise J.
And a lash lifting kit
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads. Promising review:
"Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL
. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos
of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap
to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed
and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
A tube of retinol night cream that really goes to work on your skin
Promising review:
"For years, I spent a lot of money on high-end skin care until I asked myself why. I started using this product four weeks ago and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost.
I'm 64 and have always taken care of my skin but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They have noticeably improved and I'm loving it.
I'm hooked!" — Laura
A super glowy powder highlight
Promising review:
"I tend to go with higher end products and highlighters, but I am forever a sucker for these Physicians Formula Butter Highlighters! These perform better than some of my highlighters that I’ve literally paid five times the cost of these for
, and not only that but you get a lot of product for your money and it smells so good! My favorite shade is the Pearl shade, it gives a gorgeous blinding highlight. This is indeed a glittery highlight, but I don’t mind that and the chunks of glitter aren’t too big. For me, all around, this is everything you could want in a highlighter!
Will always repurchase." — skellimae
A BYO Blush Oil that reacts to your skin's natural pH level
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action. Promising reviews:
"I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40 I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to.
It is undetectable once on the skin and it lasts all day.
It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." — Kate F.
A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask
Promising review:
"I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth
! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy
. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." — Beth