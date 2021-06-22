Treat Yourself To These Splurge-Worthy Prime Day Deals

You know those things you want, but they cost just a little too much? Well, they’re less right now as Prime Day enters its final hours. From an automatic ice cream maker to a professional facial device, check out these splurge-worthy deals below.
An automatic ice cream maker that means you'll never have to freeze bowls again (20% off)
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike (31% off)
Ziip Beauty Microcurrent Professional Facial Device (25% off)
Bose 700 noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones with mic (43% off)
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender (49% off)
FoodCycler FC-50, 2L for $279.95 (30% off)
An incredible leather percussive and shiatsu massage chair with Bluetooth (20% off)
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
A Roomba that empties itself (38% off)
Bose QuietComfort 35II noise-canceling wireless headphones with mic and Alexa (29% off)
A 13" MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip, 8BG RAM and 256GB SSD storage (10% off)
A splurge-worthy pebble ice maker (18% off)
A feature-filled Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop (38% off)
A dog DNA kit (32% off)
