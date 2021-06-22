Treat Yourself To These Splurge-Worthy Prime Day Deals

FoodCycler FC-50, 2L for $279.95 (30% off)

Amazon

If you want to cut down on your food waste, you can toss your fruit cores, vegetable peels, dairy, chicken bones — you get it — into this high-tech food recycler. It’ll turn your items into compost in just a few hours. It’s compact, fits just about anywhere in your home, and claims to be silent enough not to bother you. (It also has a carbon filter that eliminates odor, which is a MAJOR plus for anyone who has ever tried to compost.) It's a splurge, but much less so with this Prime Day deal.