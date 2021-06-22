Home & Living

Treat Yourself To These Splurge-Worthy Prime Day Deals

Now is the time to get the things you've always wanted but that seemed like a stretch on your budget.

You know those things you want, but they cost just a little too much? Well, they’re less right now as Prime Day enters its final hours. From an automatic ice cream maker to a professional facial device, check out these splurge-worthy deals below.

An automatic ice cream maker that means you'll never have to freeze bowls again (20% off)
Amazon
Never churn, freeze bowls or have runny half-frozen ice cream again. Be your own Ben or Jerry (or both) as you whip up custom creations you can simply poor into the 2-quart Whynter ICM-200LS and then enjoy in no time. The compressor does all the work for you, and the auto-timer and auto-shutoff function mean the mixture will never freeze solid if you aren't paying attention.

Get it for $233.59 (originally $291.99).
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike (31% off)
Amazon
Why hit a crowded spin studio when you can do the same workout at home? This stationary bike boasts over 8,800 five-star reviews for a reason. It comes equipped with an adjustable seat and handlebars, a knob for changing your resistance, an LCD screen that shows you your speed and distance, and a docking station for your tablet.

Get the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike for $234.49 (originally $339.99).
Ziip Beauty Microcurrent Professional Facial Device (25% off)
Amazon
ZIIP uses nanocurrent and microcurrent to lift, sculpt facial contours, increase brightness and glow, define the jawline, smooth out tech neck and minimize fine lines. It's a big investment, but significantly more affordable at 25% off.

Get the Ziip Beauty Microcurrent Professional Facial Device for $371.25 (originally $495).
Bose 700 noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones with mic (43% off)
Amazon
Bose promises the adaptive microphone system in these wireless headphones will provide crystal-clear calls — and that at other times, its noise cancellation will tune out distractions. We think the soapstone colorway is just plain foxy. This pair of headphones comes with a carrying case and 20 hours of use on a single charge.

Get it in soapstone from Amazon for $229 (originally $399).
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender (49% off)
Amazon
Everyone wants a Vitamix blender, and this model will show you why. Its technology will keep it from overheating, and it'll make the smoothest smoothies and velvetiest soups you've ever tasted.

Get the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for $279 (originally $549.99).
FoodCycler FC-50, 2L for $279.95 (30% off)
Amazon
If you want to cut down on your food waste, you can toss your fruit cores, vegetable peels, dairy, chicken bones — you get it — into this high-tech food recycler. It’ll turn your items into compost in just a few hours. It’s compact, fits just about anywhere in your home, and claims to be silent enough not to bother you. (It also has a carbon filter that eliminates odor, which is a MAJOR plus for anyone who has ever tried to compost.) It's a splurge, but much less so with this Prime Day deal.

Get the Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler FC-50, 2L for $279.95 (originally $399.95).
An incredible leather percussive and shiatsu massage chair with Bluetooth (20% off)
Amazon
This chair, which comes in four colors, won the 2020 Red Dot Award for its “incomparable functionality and aesthetic." Its four massage rollers will send you into bliss as you relax into the heavy-duty swiveling frame while your favorite music plays through the integrated Bluetooth speakers. We're melting just thinking about it.

Get it in rose, gray, white or blue for $1,759.99 (originally $2,199).
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
Amazon
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and produces a beautiful layer of crema. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and pre-programmed single and double shots.

Get the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $170.29 (originally $399.99).
A Roomba that empties itself (38% off)
Amazon
It empties itself! This iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) robot vacuum has automatic dirt disposal — it will suck out the contents of its dust bin automatically so you only have to deal with that about once every 60 days. It also connects to Wi-Fi, has a smart mapping feature and scheduling by room, and works with Alexa. Luxurious.

Get it for $499.99 (originally $799.99).
Bose QuietComfort 35II noise-canceling wireless headphones with mic and Alexa (29% off)
Amazon
These headphones are legendary for being both comfortable and cancelling — noise-canceling, that is. They also have settings you can personalize through the Bose app and a dual-mic system for clear phone calls.

Get it for $249 in silver or black (originally $349).
A 13" MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip, 8BG RAM and 256GB SSD storage (10% off)
Amazon
Start the school year or your next project right with a lightning-fast 2020 MacBook Air with 8GB of unified memory. A single battery charge provides up to 18 hours of use. This is Apple's lightest, thinnest, most portable notebook, but it's a powerhouse, too.

Get it in space gray for $899.99 (originally $999.99).
A splurge-worthy pebble ice maker (18% off)
Amazon
It's not cheap, obviously, but it will bring you delight all summer and every day you drink anything cold. The GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker starts producing little round balls of ice just 20 minutes after you plug it in and fill the water reservoir. Bluetooth connectivity means you can schedule fresh ice in the app. You won't regret it.

Get it for $449 (originally $549).
A feature-filled Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop (38% off)
Amazon
It maps your entire house. Avoids no-go zones you can set in the app. Vacuums edges in its adaptive routing. Mops with an adjustable water flow. Integrates with Alexa. In fact, this Roborock model just might be the Rolls Royce of robot vacs.

Get it for $416 in a limited-time lightning deal on Monday (originally $649).
A dog DNA kit (32% off)
Amazon
If you've ever wondered exactly what your mutt is, now's the time. This doggy DNA test, which uses a genotyping platform that was developed in partnership with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, is $65 off.

Get it for $135 (originally $199).
