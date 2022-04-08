Shopping

Great Products Trending On TikTok So You Don’t Have To Download The App

Shop these helpful household tools, functional fashion pieces and clever kitchen gadgets.
Abby Kass
See why the internet is going crazy over this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yonanas-902-Original-Delicious-Alternatives/dp/B005083ECS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" countertop frozen sorbet maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yonanas-902-Original-Delicious-Alternatives/dp/B005083ECS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> countertop frozen sorbet maker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Scalp-Massager-Shampoo-Brush-MAXSOFT/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="this scalp stimulating massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Scalp-Massager-Shampoo-Brush-MAXSOFT/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">this scalp stimulating massager</a> and this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Olaplex-Hair-Perfector-Repairing-Treatment/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="miracle hair repair pre-shampoo treatment" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Olaplex-Hair-Perfector-Repairing-Treatment/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6248a978e4b007d38456b1a9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">miracle hair repair pre-shampoo treatment</a>.
Amazon
These TikTok products are trending for a reason. However, if you don’t feel like spending all your free time scrolling through the addictive app, you can just shop this list instead.

Find a special towel that quickly dries your hair, an affordable styling tool that works just as well as Dyson’s and a clever touchless stationary vacuum that will render your dustpan completely useless.

1
www.amazon.com
A set of dermaplaning razors for eyebrow shaping, peach fuzz removal and skin exfoliation
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
2
www.amazon.com
A touchless stationary vacuum here to revolutionize the way you sweep
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.

Promising review: "I saw it on Tiktok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $114.
3
Sephora
A reparative pre-shampoo treatment that works to strengthen damaged bonds in the hair
Promising review: "My hair was damaged from use of heat tools and became unmanageable, but after watching a 'Sephora Must Haves' Video on TikTok, something told me to try it ! So I did! Oh man, how I’ve seen a major difference after using this product! This is just my second time using it (same bottle). Yes, it’s only 100 ml, but it’s so worth the money. I use it as an overnight mask and wash it in the morning! I never been so happy with results." — michelleelee

Get it from Sephora for $28.
4
www.amazon.com
A multi-purpose portable cleaner for carpets, furniture and other soft surfaces
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" — Davina

Get it from Amazon for $108.59.
5
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A carpet squeegee that works to remove hair and debris from deep in your carpet
The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood and linoleum.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat. Being one with a dust and dander allergy, I have to vacuum often, but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works, and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." — Theo Ackerman

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
6
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
An ultra-absorbent microfiber towel that dries hair quick and cuts blow dry time in half
You can see it in action here.

Promising review: "I’m surprised by how well this actually works! I truly have coarse, un-tame-able hair that I must half air-dry and then blow-dry — it’s a science. But this towel really helps the texture of my hair and helps it dry more quickly. Now I can put the towel on when I get out of the shower, then be blow-drying in 15 minutes. Cuts down 'handling' time when it comes to drying!" — Katie

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+.
7
Rachel Dube / BuzzFeed
A smart toaster with over 60 toaster settings and an advanced notification system
BuzzFeed writer Rachel Dube also owns this gadget and says: "What's not to *love* about a functional appliance? It's meant to perfectly heat each individual item, thanks to the fact that it adjusts to their shape. When I used to use my old toaster, I would have to play around with the temperature *and* keep an eye on it the entire time. This lets me just walk away and will pop out the food when it's done the way I selected on the screen." Read her full review of the Revolution Cooking Smart Toaster here.

Promising review: "Of course, TikTok made me buy it! LOL! But seriously, it looks great in my newly remodeled kitchen and really cooks/toasts/warms up my breads, waffles, and bagels perfectly and evenly! I've had some really cheap toasters in my time and have always been disappointed with the uneven toasting because one of the elements within the toaster burnt out, etc. This toaster is super smart, and you can clearly see when your food is about to be done. There's three settings (warm, fresh, frozen) options for toasting so you're food is always cooked to perfection! The animated circle around on display when cooking lets you know know how far along your food is to being done. An audible sound plays when it's done so you don't have to keep watching it. When you're not using the toaster, the time displays. Where I have it in my kitchen, it's nice to have the time on that side of the room without having to turn around and look at my oven. The aesthetics are very nice and complimentary since all my appliances are stainless steel. It gives my kitchen this extra zhoosh up the place! I've been using it now for several months and have no complaints!" — ADR

Get it from Amazon for $349.
8
www.amazon.com
A facial applicator brush to apply face masks and other skin care products
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — Caterina

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $4.39.
9
www.amazon.com
A sleek LED alarm clock designed with a mirror face to double as a piece of decor
This alarm clock is available in eight colors and has two USB outlets to charge your devices while you sleep.

Promising review: "Let’s be honest. There are tons, and I mean tons, of clock options out there but the reality is that majority of them are hideous. I wanted a clock that was both functional and looks great. This product is exactly that. I find the second dim level perfect. Bright enough without being blinding. Having 12-hour and 24-hour options are great. I only use it as a clock so I can’t speak much about using it as an alarm clock. The USBs on the side make charging small devices a breeze. Guests are always complimenting the clock and asking where I got it. Highly recommend!" — Catherine

Get it from Amazon for $18.95+.
10
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
An in-shower shampoo scalp massager to help stimulate your scalp and remove dandruff
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+.
11
www.amazon.com
A set of scrubbing drill attachments that deeply scrub and buff away stains, scum and dirt
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12
Amazon
A set of trendy ankle weights to give you comfortable resistance while you walk
Promising review: "Bala Bangles has truly reinvented wrist/ankle weights. I am actually not embarrassed to wear these in public. In fact, I people ask me all the time where I purchased these from. Bala is comfortable throughout the workout and actually intensifies it as well — I thought, 1 lb, no way will I truly be able to tell the difference... WRONG. I often have to take these off halfway into my class because it's that much more challenging. I also travel a ton for work and these are easily packable and great to utilize in my hotel room/gym if I can't make it to a workout class. This is now the second color I have purchased and could not be happier with the product. How someone did not think of this sooner I will never know... But I am glad because Bala Bangles did it right. They are worth every penny. I highly recommend this product to any and everyone." — Jules Lee

Get a set of two from Amazon for $49.
13
www.amazon.com
A soft serve maker that can transform any frozen fruit into homemade sorbet
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY

Get it from Amazon for $45.85.
14
www.amazon.com
A rolling desk bike that puts an end to sedentary work flow
Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height-adjustable to make it fit perfectly to you. The pedaling is quiet, there's eight resistance levels and it will track your mileage, rpm and more. It's also available in six styles.

Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $479.99.
15
www.amazon.com
A strapless mesh bustier that's both elegant and sexy
This top is available in women's S–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: "Wowww, I loove this crop top. It's one of my favorite and fits perfectly. It gives me a classy and sexy look. I would really recommend for this upcoming summer look." — Erika

Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
16
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker you can use to make hard, medium or soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
17
www.amazon.com
A nourishing nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
18
Abercrombie & Fitch
A pair of '90s-style ultra high rise straight jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch
These are available in women's 23–37 in extra-short, short, regular, long and extra-long, 16 washes and in a curve style.

Promising review: "THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Who ever is behind the fit science of these jeans I salute you. Great job! " — TK

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $99.
19
www.amazon.com
A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the cord clutter
Promising review: "I saw this while randomly swiping through TikTok one day. As soon as I saw it, I immediately went to Amazon to find it. We have an electric fireplace that is centered on our wall. Unfortunately, the plug/outlet is not (about one foot over). It has driven my wife and I crazy that there was a plug strung along the wall. This took seconds to install. Love it!" — Alex Soper

Get it from Amazon for $23.95+.
20
Jess Weymouth / Etsy
A shimmery gem window sticker that can cast rainbows throughout your home
Jess Weymouth is a small business creating handmade and painted watercolor greeting cards, prints, stickers and more.

Promising review: "These sun catchers sell out quickly, so I jumped on the chance to grab one as soon as I got a notification. It's so pretty and my daughter loves it in her room! I also appreciated the minimal, eco-friendly packaging." — Etsy customer

Get it from Jess Weymouth on Etsy for $10.
21
www.amazon.com
An oversized houndstooth knit sweater vest that pairs with jeans, skirts and more
Available in women's S–L and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani Giwa

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
22
www.amazon.com
A pack of portable paper soap sheets ideal for washing your hands on the go
Promising reviews: "I put one in my car one in my son's diaper bag. Saw these on TikTok and had to get them. It’s horrible when you go somewhere and they have no soap so this is a lifesaver." — Kailyn Walsh

"Cute little containers that fit in your pocket. One piece lathers nicely. Great to have if traveling or just out and find yourself in a bathroom with no soap. Also, great for campers." — Nicki

Get 200 sheets from Amazon for $7.99+.
23
www.amazon.com
A hand-powered chopper that makes easy work of food prep
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." — Valjulia

Get it from Amazon for $18.39.
24
Amazon
A cleaning putty that collects dust and debris from hard-to-reach areas
Promising review: "I was thrilled with how well this cleaned my keyboard, as a cleaner, but as a last resort, today I tried it to unstick some keys on my keyboard that wouldn't unstick using normal "unsticking" tricks. It so very easily 'unstuck' the stuck keys, just like magic. Everyone should have this on hand. It picks up crumbs that drop into the keyboard and fall around the keys and works so easily. It's sort of like the putty we played with as kids. You really can't go wrong with this, and it's reusable. Just put it back into the jar and use it again. It couldn't be easier to use. I very highly recommend this gel. It makes cleaning fun." — DreamyOne

Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
25
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A flower-shaped soap dispenser with yuzu-scented hand soap in a deeply hydrating formula
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand. Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen

Get it from Amazon for $18.
26
Amazon
A pancake batter mixer and dispenser that can make pancakes in less time with fewer dishes
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." — Buchii

Get it from Amazon for $13.75.
27
www.amazon.com
A pair of patterned high-waist leggings with more than 25,000 5-star ratings
Available in women's XS–XL and in 26 patterns.

Promising review: "I love these! Oddly, I saw these on TikTok as a Lululemon dupe, and honestly, they are so worth the price! I only paid $28 for such quality leggings. They are thick, high-waisted, and fit amazing! I'm planning on buying more." — Michelle Hales

Get them from Amazon for $13.59.
28
www.amazon.com
A clever whipping tool that can turn all of your facial cleansers into a fluffy foam
To use, add a pearl-sized drop of cleanser, fill the container with water to the dotted line, and pump it into foam.

Promising review: "I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer. You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area. Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." — Aimee Rouseau

Get it from Amazon for $7.
29
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An aesthetically pleasing glass tumbler with matching straw and a nonslip grip
Available in 35 colors.

Promising review: "I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
30
www.amazon.com
A Revlon One-Stop hair dryer and volumizer that gives hair a fresh salon blowout
Promising review: "THIS. IS. EVERYTHING. TikTok made me buy it. I actually have 3b wavy hair that's very thick. I gave up blow drying a long time ago... never worked for me with all this hair. Now, I have myself a near salon quality blow out with nothing but this tool and CLEAN HAIR! I didn’t even towel dry, just air dried for 15 minutes. Life changing. Even if it breaks, I will buy again. It’s so nice to have that blown out look for style and convenience, but it’s perfectly primed for straightening (I’m sure I can get BONE STRAIGHT). I just can’t say enough good things about this god send for THICK HAIR! And it’s easy to maneuver and manage while using it. And again, I put zero product to achieve this look! So smooth!!" — Dominique Morrow

Get it from Amazon for $34.88+.
31
Dyson
A Dyson Airwrap styler that can dry and curl your hair at the same time without the damage
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! It's expensive but so worth it. I have lots of different heat tools for straightening, curling, etc but was never quite satisfied with how my hair looked. Well, now I am. There is definitely a learning curve, and it will take some time to get it right, I'm still learning, but the results are just what I wanted. When I curl my hair now, I get the look I've always been looking for. And so much volume!!! I didn't know I could achieve this much volume, but boy with that Airwrap has it been possible. If you have longer hair, I suggest getting the longer barrel, I wish this set had come with it because I need it and it's out of stock." —LoveNicolett

Promising review: "This is literally the best hair dryer I have ever had. I have naturally curly hair (3b), and I used to round brush my hair, then straighten it, then throw in a couple of waves... Needless to say, my hair was feeling the heat. With this product I just slowly go through sections of my hair with the paddle brush and then a slight couple of waves with a curling iron on low heat and that's it! For all of those that have experience the Airwrap not working or shutting off after a couple of seconds, just clean the filter! The case comes with a filter cleaner and there is a youtube video you can reference if you want to see the instructions. Once I did that, it started to work perfectly again." — shhoyne

Get it from Sephora for $549.
