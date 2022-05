Salon nails without the trip

Press-on nails are back in! Nowadays they stay on longer and are less damaging to your nails. And with the help of this TikTok video , you can apply them so well that no one will know the difference! All you have to do is push back your cuticle and press the fake nail down at an angle into the cuticle bed. If you want to try fake nails, consider starting with a shorter one like these imPRESS Color Press-On Fake Nails, as the shorter ones tend to stay on longer.