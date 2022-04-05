Amazon The Sojos '90s-inspired sunglasses come in 8 colors: black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange.

The ’90s are back! Well, in a fashion sense, at least. Just in time for summer, popular ’90s sunglasses silhouettes like oversized aviators, oval and bright-colored frames are reemerging all over my TikTok feed. But there’s one pair that caught my eye that just screams nostalgia: chunky shades from Sojos Vision that are only $13 on Amazon.

They’re inspired by several ’90s eyewear trends, feature eight translucent and opaque color options (including black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange) and have rectangular, oversized frames that complete any outfit or swimsuit. But they are also as functional as they are fashionable. With UV 400 protection lenses that blocks out up to 99.9% off harmful rays and sunlight-reflected glare, you can wear them knowing you’re serving a look and protecting your eyes. See the beige ones in action below:

These sunglasses also come with a microfiber pouch to store them in, a microfiber cleaning cloth and a glasses box so you don’t accidentally sit on and break them. The less-than-$15 price point also makes them a great accessory to buy in every color to wear all summer.