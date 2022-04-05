Shopping

The $13 Amazon Sunglasses I'm Wearing Everywhere This Summer

These chunky shades come in eight colors, including tortoiseshell, black and pink.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0992291QH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624af38be4b098174503fe92,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sojos &#x27;90s-inspired sunglasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624af38be4b098174503fe92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0992291QH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624af38be4b098174503fe92,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sojos '90s-inspired sunglasses</a> come in 8 colors: black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange.
Amazon
The Sojos '90s-inspired sunglasses come in 8 colors: black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange.

The ’90s are back! Well, in a fashion sense, at least. Just in time for summer, popular ’90s sunglasses silhouettes like oversized aviators, oval and bright-colored frames are reemerging all over my TikTok feed. But there’s one pair that caught my eye that just screams nostalgia: chunky shades from Sojos Vision that are only $13 on Amazon.

They’re inspired by several ’90s eyewear trends, feature eight translucent and opaque color options (including black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange) and have rectangular, oversized frames that complete any outfit or swimsuit. But they are also as functional as they are fashionable. With UV 400 protection lenses that blocks out up to 99.9% off harmful rays and sunlight-reflected glare, you can wear them knowing you’re serving a look and protecting your eyes. See the beige ones in action below:

@dimelomamiblog

My new #sojos sunglasses in the color beige.

♬ original sound - NATYIA

These sunglasses also come with a microfiber pouch to store them in, a microfiber cleaning cloth and a glasses box so you don’t accidentally sit on and break them. The less-than-$15 price point also makes them a great accessory to buy in every color to wear all summer.

Get the sunglasses on Amazon for $12.99.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Pointy polarized sunglasses to elevate any look

Cute Sunglasses Under $20 That Look Expensive

shoppingFashionStyle travelsummer

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

How To Pop A Zit, Even Though You Know You Shouldn’t

Travel

9 Mistakes Tourists Make In Charleston

Wellness

Got COVID? Here Are All The Treatments Available Right Now.

Home & Living

This Baking Competition Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

This Simple Fridge Hack Will Cut Down Your Grocery Bill And Food Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

You Don’t Always Have To Share A ‘Hot Take’ On Social Media

Relationships

Your Ex (And Everybody Else) Can See You Looking At Their LinkedIn Profile

Parenting

5 Actionable Ways To Be A Happier Parent Every Day

Home & Living

This Controversial Sports Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

9 Giant And Heavy Home Essentials Target Will Deliver Straight To Your Door

Shopping

Insta-Worthy Beach Towels You Need Before Your Next Vacation

Shopping

19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Shopping

43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Shopping

33 Low-Effort Products To Help You Look And Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

12 Home Goods Items From Target That Legit Look Expensive

Shopping

29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Food & Drink

Nutrition Experts Share 7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1

Wellness

5 Questions To Ask About Your Relationship With Alcohol

Shopping

14 Cute Fillers For Kids' Easter Baskets That Aren't Candy

Shopping

15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

Shopping

Sephora's Big Spring Sale Is Here! Here's What To Snag At A Big Discount

Shopping

Are Silk Sheets Worth It? Here's Why You Should Switch, According To Sleep Experts

Shopping

These Are Best Strapless Bras If You Have Big Boobs

Wellness

Still Have Lingering Congestion After Being Sick? Here's What To Do.

Food & Drink

Top 10 Drool-Worthy Instagram Recipes From March

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Bread For Avocado Toast, According To Experts

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Wellness

Can You Get BA.2 If You've Had COVID Recently?

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products

Shopping

Parents Reveal The Must-Have Items To Pack In Your Hospital Birth Bag

Shopping

25 Winter Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

Shopping

Announcing HuffPost Readable: Come See March's First Book Club Pick

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Shopping

Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

Food & Drink

How To Cook With Your Kids Meltdown-Free, According To Kids' Cooking Teachers