27 Trendy Clothing Items That Happen To Be From Amazon

Shop springtime dresses, jumpsuits jeans and more.
Rachel Dunkel
A pair of denim overalls, a two-piece knit set and a pair of wool-blend trousers.
Amazon
A pair of denim overalls, a two-piece knit set and a pair of wool-blend trousers.

Popular items on this list include:

  • A summery two-piece set with a tube top and flowy pants.
  • A square-neck tunic dress with puffy sleeves.
  • A cropped corduroy jacket.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A V-neck button-down dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors.

Promising review: "Comfortable, pockets, cute, super beautiful, and great quality. Couldn’t ask for more! Buying another one ASAP!" — dev
$34.59 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sleeveless jumpsuit
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in six colors.

Promising review: "This feels so high end! Great material, thick & soft! Love it!" — Adrienne
$53.91 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A cropped corduroy jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors.

Promising review: "I wear this jacket all the time. I love the fact that it's not too heavy or too light of a jacket. I can throw it on and go on a hot day or a cool day and still feel comfortable and stylish." — Jené Garrett
$29.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A high-waisted flowy skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "So comfortable and breathable. Washed sooooooooo well! Got so many compliments on it while away on vacation." — SKP
$33.89 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A pair of cuffed boyfriend jeans
Available in sizes 6–18 and in five colors.

Promising review: "I love these jeans! They are exactly what I was hoping for. I wanted a pair of jeans to wear with boots; these jeans are perfect for that! I usually wear a size 8. I ordered a size 6, and they fit perfectly." — Bobby Jo
$22.06 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A biker jacket
Available in sizes L–5X and three colors.

Promising review: "Love this moto jacket in black jean material. Perfect fit and love this style. Too chic!!!! Love it!!!!" — S Baugh
$39.59 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A bell-sleeve blouse
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "I love this style! Very comfortable and easy to wash. I want one in every color and pattern!" — Angela
$27.99 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A tie-knot blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors.

Promising review: "This top is very versatile. It could be worn to work or out for an evening of fun! The tie front and buttons in the front make it very fashionable. The shirt is very comfortable and highly recommended!" — Danielle Richesson
$26.88 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A pair of overalls
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors/prints.

Promising review: "These are by far the most comfortable overalls I’ve ever had! The fit is great, they’re super stretchy, and the color is awesome! I love the denim look without the heaviness that usually comes with them. Would recommend!" — 13455
$45.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful sweater dress. Long enough to be worn with or without leggings. Fits and looks as expected. I will be buying two more. Highly recommend." — Tifany Kurtz
$40.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A polka dot two-piece set
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "Love this outfit!!! So comfy and affordable... Very chic :) I'm 5'2" 160 lbs. I ordered a M. Fits perfect!" — Monique M. Sanchez
$38.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A square-neck dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors.

Promising review: "This dress fit really nicely and has a nice quality. Definitely a must-buy." — Amazed
$37.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted trousers
Available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors.

Promising review: "I love these slacks. The wool is very soft. They look like they are made for me. I am 5’4” and weigh 138 lbs. I bought a M because my waist is 29”. I hit the jackpot with these pants. If they made other colors I would buy more. I highly recommend the product." — Sandra Summer-Parks
$44.97 at Amazon
14
Amazon
,
amazon.com
A knit crop top sweater and skirt set
Available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater set. It's lightweight, very comfortable, and super cute on. I receive compliments whenever I wear it. I ordered other colors because I love it so much!" — Sieta Chapman
$45.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A strapless mini dress
Available in sizes L–4X and in four colors.

Promising review: "This is the perfect dress for so many occasions; for the price point, it is totally worth the purchase! I dressed it up with a silver belt and shawl for a wedding, and I will be wearing it to a BBQ this weekend. Very comfortable, too! Believe the hype and get this dress!" — Kelly Lavery
$31.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A mini dress with surplice neckline and flouncy skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors.

Promising review: "Such a perfect spring dress! The green is such a pretty print and color!! I’m 5'11", and the large fit perfect, and the length is great! The material is so nice and such a great dress for the price!!!" — Marianna Bolanos
$30.59 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A suede skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "So cute! Love material, fit, and style! I’m 5’3", 130 pounds, and went with size M!" — Caroline
$19.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A pom-pom cami
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 24 colors.

Promising review: "I love this material. Very comfy and stylish!" — Cordero M
$9.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A cross-wrap knit sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors.

Promising review: "This sweater is super soft and cozy. The fabric quality is great, and it can be worn multiple ways. I'm a medium but ordered a large because I wanted it slightly oversized. I plan on ordering again in a different color. Worth every penny!" — Alicia Hill
$41.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A houndstooth sweater vest
Available in sizes S–L and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I sized up one size and so happy I did. I got a medium and love the oversized fit. I am OBSESSED with this vest! Such high quality and so on trend! Super comfortable, not itchy, and goes with so much! Highly recommend!" —Stephanie Leigh
$19.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A maxi, boho-chic dress
Available in sizes 14–26 and 12 colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! When I wear it, I get compliments on this dress every where I go." — ABgreen
$39.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A classic swing dress with pockets
Available in sizes L–4X and in 41 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable; it's like wearing your nightdress! It looks amazing, soft fabric, not see-through at all. I get compliments all the time!" — Mrs. J.
$30.99+ at Amazon
23
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A puff-sleeve top in a soft French terry fabric
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in six colors.

Promising review: "This is a great piece that can be dressed up or worn casually. The material is great — very soft and washes well." — Iris Gutierrez
$18.90+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A boho blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors.

Promising review: "Love this blouse, material, vibrant color. Fits well with a casual or elegant look." — Silve
$28.98 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A floral romper with a shirred top
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "This romper is very beautiful, comfortable, and lightweight. I love this romper!" — Melissa Hall
$35.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A V-neck tank blouse
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: "Fits nicely! In fact, I really liked the look that I immediately ordered another top in another color. Looks nice with jeans or shorts, as well as with dress pants, and a light jacket." — Jodie Clarke
$23.95 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
,
amazon.com
A floral draped shawl
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful covering for any outfit! Kimono came as described and is a beautiful, vibrant, orange color. Goes with many outfits and very comfortable." — Alexsandra Cortés
$23.99 at Amazon
