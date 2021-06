25 Trendy Pieces Of Clothing Under $50

An adorable new swimsuit

Amazon

Because cute clothes are the epitome of summer, especially a two-piece and one-piece option. That's just a fact, I don't make the rules!"This was my first attempt at buying a swimsuit online without trying it on, and I was super nervous...but I LOVE this suit. Finding swimsuits is always a hassle with my bust size (36D), but this keeps the girls covered. I am 5'3, 165 pounds, and got an XL and it's perfect. No cutting into my skin anywhere. I was so excited to find out that it has a lining, so it's a double layer. Definitely recommend!" — Idkeim "This is one of my most favorite bathing suits EVER! It's comfortable, flattering and so affordable. The quality is great and I don't feel the least bit worried about being active in this suit. A definite must buy!!!" — Mommy In Heels