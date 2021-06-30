25 Trendy Pieces Of Clothing Under $50

One of the best parts of summer has to be all the fun and trendy outfits you finally get to wear. While you may love wearing cozy sweaters and jackets, nothing beats a flowy sundress, a stylish swimsuit or a classic pair of denim shorts. We’re here with an awesome list of trendy clothes you’ll want to add to your wardrobe immediately. And the best part? Everything is under $50. So you can spend your money on more important things this summer, like beach passes and ice cream, of course.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A wrap skirt
2
A darling ruffle dress with long-sleeves and a deep V-neck
3
A two-tone, faux-leather jacket
4
A corduroy button-up
5
A matching set
Amazon
6
A criss-cross crop top
7
A swimsuit cover-up top
8
A bustier crop top
9
A tulle skirt
10
Or this flowy skirt
11
A denim dress with frayed hems
12
A two-piece midi dress outfit
13
A high-neck blouse
14
A classic tank
15
A pair of patchwork pants
16
An adorable new swimsuit
Amazon
17
And! A pair of cover-up pants with a sheer fabric and ruffle side
18
A matching tie-dye lounge set
19
A matching set available in so many pastel- and earth tone-options
20
A graphic tee
21
A seeeexy maxi
22
A basic but classic bodycon midi
23
A pair of high-waisted denim mom shorts
24
A flowy duster
25
And a billowy maxi dress