25 Trendy Pieces Of Clothing Under $50

Your summer wardrobe is not ready...
By Kayla Suazo, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

One of the best parts of summer has to be all the fun and trendy outfits you finally get to wear. While you may love wearing cozy sweaters and jackets, nothing beats a flowy sundress, a stylish swimsuit or a classic pair of denim shorts. We’re here with an awesome list of trendy clothes you’ll want to add to your wardrobe immediately. And the best part? Everything is under $50. So you can spend your money on more important things this summer, like beach passes and ice cream, of course.

1
A wrap skirt
Amazon
It features a high slit and asymmetrical hem that'll be a fun new addition to your closet. Move over, sweatpants.

Promising review: "This was an amazing buy! I loved the fit, style and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily which I loved." — Kim

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 39 styles).
2
A darling ruffle dress with long-sleeves and a deep V-neck
Amazon
It's made for literally every pair of shoes you own. Sneakers? Yes! OTK boots? Absolutely. Heels? Check and check.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress! I purchased it to wear to a bridal shower. It’s very comfortable and looks so cute! It reminds me of something from a boutique. I literally got so many compliments on it and I can’t wait to wear it again!" — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 14 styles).
3
A two-tone, faux-leather jacket
Nasty Gal
It's to take the #1 spot in your jacket collection. And how could it simply not? This thing is so stylish, you'll be turning heads, no doubt.

Get it from Nasty Gal for $44.55 (available in sizes 12–20).
4
A corduroy button-up
Amazon
You can layer it on chillier nights or roll up the sleeves on hotter days. Here it is — here's your go-to versatile layering piece.

Promising review: "I really love this shirt! It feels more like a light flannel than a jacket. It fits as expected without being too long in the back." — Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 10 colors).
5
A matching set
Amazon
It comes with a twirly skirt and off-the-shoulder top and gives off major high-end boutique energy.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS DRESS! My god! It fits so so perfect! Came on time! I followed the size chart that they provide and it is perfect! Thank you Amazon!!" – Kourtni

Get the set on the left from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 styles).

Get the set on the right from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and eight colors).
6
A criss-cross crop top
Amazon
In other words, an elevated version of the basic white tee you've been wearing all year long. This = a little trendier, equally as comfy.

Promising review: "Wow, obsessed with these shirts. Started off with buying one, loved it so much I went back to buy two more cuz it looks cute with a long skirt for date night or jeans. Would definitely recommend" — Rocky

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 colors).
7
A swimsuit cover-up top
Dippin' Daisy's
You might as well just work this in to your summer wardrobe it's so cute. Go ahead, introduce it to your favorite bralette and high-waisted jeans. Dippin' Daisy's is a woman-founded biz creating beyond-cute swimwear and resort wear.

Get it from Dippin' Daisy's for $32 (available in sizes XS–XL).
8
A bustier crop top
Amazon
AKA the Cadillac of tank tops. Take it for a ride with jeans, a skirt, a jacket...the options are endless.

Promising review: "I need to get more. I love this corset. It is everything I hoped for and have been looking for! Great sizing. I ordered L when I usually order XL, and it fits great! Order down if you want a snug fit. The straps aren't adjustable if you order too large, the top will drop too far down." — H. Friel

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–L and eight colors).
9
A tulle skirt
Amazon
It's bound to become the most fabulous piece in your wardrobe.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this!! Looks so much better than I expected in person! Love that it was packaged inside out so the tulle was not wrinkled or torn color is exactly as shown! Fits perfectly according to size chart nice elastic waist if looking for a tighter fit could size down!" — Katrina Earley

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 40 styles including a custom made option).
10
Or this flowy skirt
Amazon
It's made for simple tees and dramatic ruffle tops alike. I have a feeling this precious number will make an appearance many times when those scorching days hit.

Promising review: "Cute and comfortable. What more can I say about this lightweight and colorful skirt. Fits like a charm. So stylish my 20-year-old daughter wants to borrow. She's very fussy about what she wears. So there you go. That is the ultimate compliment." — andrea Mollo

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 28 styles).
11
A denim dress with frayed hems
Amazon
You can easily dress it up or down depending on the day's activities. Run around in it with your sneaks or throw on some heels and head to dinner.

Promising review: "Absolutely loved this dress. It fits perfectly. I wear it casual with sandals or white Keds, and have got so many compliments on it. A must for your summer wardrobe." — DS

Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in sizes S–2XL and five colors).
12
A two-piece midi dress outfit
Amazon
Perfect to wear in warm weather. Hello, sweet sunshine, if you could show up consistently so I can wear this consistently, that would be great!


Promising review: "I was very skeptical when I brought this outfit. I wasn't sure how it was going to fit on my body being I'm 5 feet tall and thick. But the material was very stretchy not see-through and comfortable. It definitely fits true to size. I would recommend it and plan on buying again in a different color."— LaKisha Juma

Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 36 styles).
13
A high-neck blouse
Amazon
Those puff sleeves, floral print and ruffled sleeves and neckline? Yes! Please!

Promising review: "This top is so cute and stylish. The material is soft (more on the thin side but not an issue); shirt fits true to size. The sleeves are the perfect touch - highly recommended and great value, don't hesitate to buy!" — Laura B

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 28 styles).
14
A classic tank
Z Supply
It'll complete your basics collection. These lightweight tops come in a variety of colors and are the perfect base to accessorize on top of. Now, time to work on that chunky gold necklace collection...

If you're looking to update your basics capsule, I cannot recommend Z Supply enough. They have GOOD quality basics that'll last you, making them a great place to build a great essential collection. In fact, they have an entire "Essentials" collection, so truly, you could start there!

Get it from Z Supply for $39 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors).
15
A pair of patchwork pants
Amazon
They'll force you to take a break from the skinny jeans you've had for years.

Promising review: "These are really nice and trendy! I got so many compliments in these! Fit true to size and have a little stretch to them. They might be a bit short on taller people but I’m 5’6 and they fit perfectly. Definitely a good find." — Meagan Robinson

Get them from Amazon for $31.66+ (available in sizes 0–16 and eight styles).
16
An adorable new swimsuit
Amazon
Because cute clothes are the epitome of summer, especially a two-piece and one-piece option. That's just a fact, I don't make the rules!

Promising review (left swimsuit): "This was my first attempt at buying a swimsuit online without trying it on, and I was super nervous...but I LOVE this suit. Finding swimsuits is always a hassle with my bust size (36D), but this keeps the girls covered. I am 5'3, 165 pounds, and got an XL and it's perfect. No cutting into my skin anywhere. I was so excited to find out that it has a lining, so it's a double layer. Definitely recommend!" — Idkeim

Promising review (right swimsuit): "This is one of my most favorite bathing suits EVER! It's comfortable, flattering and so affordable. The quality is great and I don't feel the least bit worried about being active in this suit. A definite must buy!!!" — Mommy In Heels

Get the one-piece swimsuit from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 styles).

Get the two-piece swimsuit from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 15 styles).
17
And! A pair of cover-up pants with a sheer fabric and ruffle side
Amazon
It'll look absolutely darling with your swimsuits. Go ahead, twirl in this flirty number!

Promising review: "Super cute! I used this as a cover up for my swimsuit! I got a lot of compliments and felt super comfortable! Definitely recommend." — A. Nicole

Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 11 colors).
18
A matching tie-dye lounge set
Amazon
Because we are extending permanent loungewear throughout 2021 *bangs gavel*. Be the good friend and add to their ever-growing collection with this cutie set.

Promising review: "Best purchase I’ve made on Amazon. SUPER soft and comfy. The top is definitely larger than the bottoms when it comes to accurate sizing, but I like my pajamas to fit loose so it doesn’t bother me too much. Other than that, no complaints!" — stephen

Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and seven colors).
19
A matching set available in so many pastel- and earth tone-options
Amazon
You won't know which to 'add to cart' first.

Promising review: "I love this set! It’s so cute and great quality. I got a size small and it did fit larger than expected, but I love it regardless. The top can actually be worn with jeans or athletic leggings which is a huge bonus. All in all, I love it." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 19 styles).
20
A graphic tee
kaeraz / Etsy
It features some country twang, Neon Moon lyrics and a cowgirl so stylish you'll have to hide it from your roomie. This fun little tee is from a woman-owned and operated business based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Check out the rest of the shop for so many more unique graphic tee designs!

Get it from kaeraz on Etsy for $42 (available in sizes XS–2XL).
21
A seeeexy maxi
Amazon
It features high slits and a botanical print here to get you r-e-a-d-y for your next beach adventure.

Promising review: "The pictures do this dress no justice. This dress is so gorgeous on. The slits are high but nothing a pin could not fix. Fits true to size. Don’t miss out on this piece!!!" — Kathren C.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and two colors).
22
A basic but classic bodycon midi
Amazon
It'll pair just as well with a casual denim jacket as it will with your best pumps. What more could you want from a dress?!

Promising review: "This dress is so cute!! It really hugs and accentuates your curves. The fabric is super soft and almost fleece like on the inside. (But it's not see through or light.) It is so comfy I could literally sleep in it. I bought it for New Years, but 10/10 would wear for any occasion." — Julianne

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).
23
A pair of high-waisted denim mom shorts
Amazon
Perfect to pairs with the tanks, tees and button-ups all itching to make their way out of storage.

Promising review: "Y’all, I’ve been looking for a pair of elastic denim shorts for ages, and I finally found a great pair. These shorts are perfect! I look like a total '90s mom in these and I love it. They’re long enough so my butt doesn’t hang out or eat them, which tends to happen. Obsessed with these shorts." — D

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors).
24
A flowy duster
Amazon
You can it wear with your swimsuit as a coverup, or jeans, or a dress or whatever. It's *chef-kisses-fingers* so versatile.

Promising review: "I love the colors and it is so versatile, I've worn it with jeans and a tank and with a long flowy white boho dress. I've gotten so many compliments!" — Lily

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 22 styles).
25
And a billowy maxi dress
Amazon
You'll spin all through summer in this, no doubt.

Promising review: "So obsessed! This dress goes above and beyond what I had expected. The loose flowing fabric is so silky, and my full figure looks SEXY!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 23 styles).
