It isn’t easy to pick out the perfect present for the person on your holiday gift list who always seems to have the coolest, trendiest pieces. Fashion moves at a fast pace, and trends come and go quicker than you can say Balenciaga fall/winter 2018.
But lucky for you, we’re (more than) a little trend obsessed, and we know just the things your fashionista friends will be coveting this season. From classic scarves like the ones seen at Valentino to celeb-loved teddy coats to PVC accessories and extra-large tote bags, we’ve compiled some great gift ideas that are sure to please the fellow trend obsessives on your list.
Check them all out below:
1
Modern Pearl Earrings
Stella & Dot
2
A Teddy Coat
Aritzia
3
A Monogram Necklace
Anthropologie
4
A Belt Bag
Mango
5
A Silk Scarf
HuffPost
6
An Oversize Tote Bag
HuffPost
7
Statement Socks
Vans
8
A Balaclava
HuffPost
9
A Beret
Urban Outfitters
10
A PVC Bag
Forever 21
11
Statement Gloves
Saks Off 5th
12
Chain-Link Accessories
Mejuri
