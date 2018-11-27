It isn’t easy to pick out the perfect present for the person on your holiday gift list who always seems to have the coolest, trendiest pieces. Fashion moves at a fast pace, and trends come and go quicker than you can say Balenciaga fall/winter 2018.

But lucky for you, we’re (more than) a little trend obsessed, and we know just the things your fashionista friends will be coveting this season. From classic scarves like the ones seen at Valentino to celeb-loved teddy coats to PVC accessories and extra-large tote bags, we’ve compiled some great gift ideas that are sure to please the fellow trend obsessives on your list.