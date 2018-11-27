Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Trendy Gifts For The Fashion Obsessed On Your 2018 Holiday List

These are the clothes and accessories that are perfectly in right now.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/27/2018 06:51am ET
Saks Off 5th, Urban Outfitters, Ziran, Everlane, Mango
We know just the things your fashionista friends will be coveting this season.

It isn’t easy to pick out the perfect present for the person on your holiday gift list who always seems to have the coolest, trendiest pieces. Fashion moves at a fast pace, and trends come and go quicker than you can say Balenciaga fall/winter 2018.

But lucky for you, we’re (more than) a little trend obsessed, and we know just the things your fashionista friends will be coveting this season. From classic scarves like the ones seen at Valentino to celeb-loved teddy coats to PVC accessories and extra-large tote bags, we’ve compiled some great gift ideas that are sure to please the fellow trend obsessives on your list.

Check them all out below:

1
Modern Pearl Earrings
Stella & Dot
We saw pearls pop up more than once on the fall 2018 runways, including at Emilia Wickstead and Prabal Gurung. But they weren't just your average studs. These pearls were a little more modern, making them a classic yet perfectly on-trend item to gift. Get these Stella & Dot Anika pearl drop earrings for $39.
2
A Teddy Coat
Aritzia
Teddy coats and jackets — fleece outerwear that looks like your favorite teddy bear — have been everywhere this season, including on Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and Hailey Bieber. Get this Wilfred teddy jacket for $170.20 (sale price as of publish date).
3
A Monogram Necklace
Anthropologie
Celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Chloë Grace Moretz, Meghan Markle and influencer Aimee Song have all been spotted wearing their own versions of the classic monogram necklace. It's safe to say this accessory isn't going anywhere, making it a perfect gift for your trend-obsessed friend. Get this Anthropologie monogram necklace for $38.
4
A Belt Bag
Mango
Belt bags, which we saw at Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Gucci, are essentially the fanny pack's chic cousin. The concept is the same — a bag you can wear around your waist like a belt — but the belt bag is a little sleeker and more modern. Get this Mango belt bag for $29.99.
5
A Silk Scarf
HuffPost
Scarves were another accessory that took over the fall 2018 runways. We saw models wear them wrapped around their heads at Valentino, around their necks at Undercover and even around their ankles at Off-White. Get this Ziran silk scarf for $45.
6
An Oversize Tote Bag
HuffPost
If you're looking for a gift that's ahead of the trend cycle, we suggest an oversize tote. The extra-large carry-alls were all over the runways, most notably at Jacquemus, the label also responsible for those ridiculously large hats. Get this Everlane tote bag for $175.
7
Statement Socks
Vans
You may not be a fan of the socks and sandals look, but as it turns out, the fashion set most definitely is. Socks, whether printed with brand logos or fun patterns, have become another outlet for fashionistas to make a style statement. Get these Vans logo socks for $10.
8
A Balaclava
HuffPost
Balaclavas became one of this season's most surprising trends. The hat-hood hybrids — which got their name from 1854's Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean War, when they were first used — made appearances at Calvin Klein, Gucci and Dior (to name a few). Get this Coal balaclava for $28.
9
A Beret
Urban Outfitters
Berets, often associated with all things French, were the Insta-girl accessory of the season. They come in so many colors and textures, it's possible to find a beret to suit anyone's style. Get this faux fur beret for $24.
10
A PVC Bag
Forever 21
Vinyl and PVC were huge trends on the fall runways, showing up in various forms at Balmain, Christopher Kane and John Galliano, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Get this Forever 21 PVC and faux leather bag for $22.90.
11
Statement Gloves
Saks Off 5th
Gloves — not just the functional ones you wear to keep warm — had a shining moment on the runways for the fall/winter season. We saw metallic astronaut-esque versions at Calvin Klein, neon elbow-length ones at Prada and sparkly ones at Kenzo. Get these Portolano gloves for $119.99 (sale price as of publish date).
12
Chain-Link Accessories
Mejuri
Chain-link jewelry and accessories of all forms made their way onto the runways at Alexander Wang and Chloé this season. The style is both edgy — evoking punks and bikers — and timeless, and there's a chain style, from dainty to chunky, to fit anyone's fashion sense. Get these Mejuri earrings for $69
Eco-Friendly Beauty Gifts
MORE:
FashionClothinggiftsChristmas gifts