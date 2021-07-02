MLB Places Trevor Bauer On Leave Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it has placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave for seven days after a woman accused him of sexual assault and other abuse.
The MLB said it was investigating the allegations against Bauer. The Los Angeles Police Department said earlier this week that it was also looking into the allegations.
A woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer, 30, last month, according to the sports magazine The Athletic. She accused him of multiple acts of violence, including sexual assault and punching her in the genitals and face.
Bauer, through his agent, has refuted the woman’s allegations, calling them “fraudulent” and insisting the two had a “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.
Bauer ― who last year was bestowed the prestigious Cy Young Award which is given annually to the league’s best pitcher ― had been expected to start on Sunday in a game against the Washington Nationals, despite the allegations against him.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Bauer’s availability to pitch was “out of our hands” and said he would defer to the recommendation of the league.
“I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said. “He was our scheduled [starter] Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead.”