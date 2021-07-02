MLB Places Trevor Bauer On Leave Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Bauer’s availability to pitch was “out of our hands” and said he would defer to the recommendation of the league.

“I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said. “He was our scheduled [starter] Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead.”