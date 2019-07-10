Corrections Officer Allegedly Smuggled Drug-Filled Burrito Behind Bars

A Colorado prison guard is seeing how life is on the other side after he allegedly tried to smuggle a burrito stuffed with meth, heroin and opiates into a correctional facility.

Trevor Martineau was arrested July 2 at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in Chaffee County, where he had been employed since August.

An investigator for the Colorado Department of Investigations approached 27-year-old Martineau on a tip from a prisoner at the facility, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

During questioning, Martineau allegedly admitted he was carrying drugs in his lunchbox.

The investigator then discovered a large burrito in the lunchbox that had a plastic baggie sticking out of one end, according to court documents.

All told, the “Breaking Bad” burrito reportedly contained 91.4 grams of meth, 26.1 grams of heroin, 46 strips of Suboxone, 10 strips of “suspected Buprenorphine Naloxone,” 13 “individually wrapped suspected marijuana wax” and 6 small thumb drives, Denver TV station KDVR reported.

Police said Martineau admitted he was paid $1,000 for picking up the narcotics, $960 of which authorities recovered from his home after his arrest.

It is not clear who paid him.

The corrections officer has been charged with first-degree introduction of contraband, three charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of unlawful distribution of meth, heroin and suboxone.

Martineau has since been fired from his job and is in custody at the Chaffee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week.