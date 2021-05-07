Trevor Noah Loses It Over The Wildest Tidbit From Arizona's Recount

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah couldn’t help but laugh Thursday night as he examined the bizarre conspiracy theory-driven vote audit in Arizona.

At the behest of Arizona Republicans, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are being examined and recounted by contractors working for a Florida-based company called Cyber Ninjas. Auditors are reportedly measuring ballot thickness and using UV lights to search for watermarks, even though earlier reviews showed no evidence of widespread fraud and gave no reason for suspicion.

On Wednesday, one audit official said they were also examining whether any ballots contained bamboo fibers to determine if thousands of ballots for President Joe Biden were sent from Asia ― a right-wing conspiracy theory that circulated after the election.

The bamboo detail was a step too far for Noah.

“No, no, no, no. I’m sorry, no. America’s not real, no,” he said between laughs. “These dudes are searching the ballots for bamboo, like a bunch of starving pandas. Like who are these people?”

These conspiracy theorists “can turn a regular-ass Thursday into an Indiana Jones movie,” he added.

Watch his roast below: