Trevor Noah Goes To Town On Accused Massage Spa Shooter’s Reason For Attacks

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday delivered a withering response to the “truly horrifying” killings of eight people at Atlanta-area massage parlors, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

The comedian had a damning message for the accused shooter, who reportedly told investigators the murders were not racially motivated but instead because of a “sex addiction.”

“First of all, fuck you man,” said Noah. “You killed six Asian people, Specifically, you went there. If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a motherfucker who killed six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.”

Noah said “what makes it even more painful is that we saw it coming,” noting the dramatic rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see these things happening. People in the Asian community have been tweeting, they’ve been saying, ‘Please help us, we’re getting punched in the streets, we’re getting slurs written on our doors, we’re getting people coming up to us saying thanks for COVID, thanks for spoiling the world.’”

Watch the video here: