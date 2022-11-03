Trevor Noah Nails How Mean Attack Ads Aimed At Stacey Abrams Are

Trevor Noah is doing “The Daily Show” this week in Atlanta, and he noticed the proliferation of “mean” attack ads in Georgia election races. (Watch the video below.)

On Wednesday’s show, Noah pointed to the commercials targeting Stacey Abrams, the Democrat running against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp for governor, as an example. The host showed a montage of ads depicting Abrams as a crime-enabling menace and more.

“If you only knew Stacey Abrams from attack ads in Georgia, you would think she was Darth Vader combined with Thanos combined with that asshole who cut you off in the traffic. Pure evil!” he cracked.

But that’s not all that was bothering the comedian. Noah noticed one ad showing him and Abrams in a hug. The clip criticized her for doing talk shows ― a celebrity “for liberal elites, just not hardworking Georgians,” the narrator warned.

“She’s bad because she gets interviewed on TV shows?” Noah said. “What are they trying to say? ... Why is this an attack ad?”

Noah then figured out the potential GOP spin on his embrace with Abrams: “She hugs Trevor Noah, which means she wants to turn America into Africa!”

