Trevor Noah Finds Hilarious Old Clips Of Bernie Sanders Warning Kids About Drugs

The "Daily Show" host opens up a treasure trove of old footage of the Vermont senator... and it's comedy gold.

Old footage of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency, has been making the rounds online.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has mined the public access clips of Sanders from when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and found comedy gold. 

“I’m talking hours and hours of pure Bernie gold,” Noah declared. “There’s so much gold in these archives Bernie’s going to demand it get redistributed to the working class.” 

And the best of the clips show Bernie interacting with kids on topics including drugs, education, racism, stereotypes and even zoning: 

