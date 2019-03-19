Trevor Noah Is Fed Up With Wokeness: 'This S**t Is Getting Ridiculous'

Trevor Noah thinks Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is being forced to apologize too much ― and it’s time to put a stop to it.

O’Rourke ― or “handsome scarecrow,” as Noah called him ― has come under fire lately for some of the things he did as a teen, including belonging to a group of hackers and writing violent fiction.

“He wrote fiction,” Noah said, adding:

“What’s next? Are we going to arrest George R.R. Martin? ‘That man’s a monster. He killed thousands!’ No. He’s a monster because he refuses to finish those books. That’s why he’s a monster. What the hell, George? You and Robert Mueller having a contest? Someone release something, goddammit!”

Noah said O’Rourke had to apologize for that and “about 50 other things,” including an interview in which he said he was “born” to hold office, which critics said pointed to a sense of entitlement and white privilege.