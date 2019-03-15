Trevor Noah: Beto O'Rourke's Bid As Surprising As Tucker Carlson's Racist Remarks

In what may be the biggest non-surprise of the 2020 presidential campaign, Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, Trevor Noah said Thursday.

“Yes, that’s right, Beto O’Rourke is officially in the race,” said “The Daily Show” host. “And it’s about time because he’d been teasing us for months. Yeah, he wouldn’t say he was running. But he was on Oprah. He was on the cover of Vanity Fair. He released a documentary. But whenever we asked him if he was running he’d answer like a coy Southern belle: ‘I might, but a lady never tells.’”

“Obviously, we all saw this coming,” Noah added. “This is the least surprising thing to happen since we found out Tucker Carlson said something racist.”