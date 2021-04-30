Trevor Noah Is Over Republicans' Tired Complaints About Biden's Speech

In a joint session of Congress, Biden laid out a sweeping vision for the future of the country and highlighted his accomplishments 100 days into his presidency.

A number of conservatives took issue with Biden’s delivery. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called it “boring, but radical.” Fox News’ Sean Hannity compared Biden to a “corpse.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it “could have been an email.”

“Ted Cruz was so bored at that speech, he fell asleep,” Noah said. “And I know what you’re thinking right now, you think I’m going to say something like ‘Oh that’s weird, I thought lizards slept with their eyes open,’ but I’m not going to say that. Because honestly, that was the most relatable thing that Ted Cruz has ever done. Because that speech was boring.”

“And when you consider that almost none of Biden’s goals are going to get past Congress, I mean, we basically just listened to an old man talk for an hour about his dreams,” he added.

If it were up to Noah, he’d scrap the delivery altogether.

“Just print it out, let the people read it,” he said. “I mean, when did we decide that you can only judge a policy proposal based on how entertaining the performance of it is?”

Watch his roast below.

Biden’s joint address: The President outlines a progressive agenda, Republicans cry socialism, and Ted Cruz hits the snooze button. pic.twitter.com/3FLgwj3usx — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 30, 2021